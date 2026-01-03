Hannah Bilka, Anna Wilgren score in shootout to give Seattle Torrent 3-2 win over Sceptres

article

The Brief Hannah Bilka and Anna Wilgren scored in a shootout to lift the Seattle Torrent to a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Sceptres on Saturday. Natalie Spooner and Daryl Watts scored in regulation for Toronto. Lexie Adzija and Alex Carpenter had the Seattle goals. The game was played at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario as part of the PWHL’s Takeover Tour.



The game was played at TD Coliseum as part of the PWHL’s Takeover Tour.

Natalie Spooner and Daryl Watts scored in regulation for Toronto. Lexie Adzija and Alex Carpenter had the Seattle goals.

Corinne Schroeder made 27 saves for the Torrent. Raygan Kirk made 37 stops for the Sceptres.

Announced attendance was 16,012.

Up next

Sceptres: Host the New York Sirens on Tuesday night.

Torrent: Visits the Boston Fleet on Wednesday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

