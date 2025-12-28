Philipp Grubauer saves 31, Eeli Tolvanen scores twice as Seattle Kraken beat Flyers 4-1

article

Philipp Grubauer stopped 31 shots, Eeli Tolvanen scored twice in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Sunday night.

Jordan Eberle and Chandler Stephenson also scored for the Kraken, who extended their win streak to four games after losing 10 of 11. Tolvanen and Stephenson each added an assist.

Carl Grundstrom scored for the Flyers, who did not capitalize on three power-play opportunities. Dan Vladar made 16 saves.

Grubauer, the backup to Joey Daccord, earned his second straight win for Seattle. He made a season-high 40 saves in the Kraken’s 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 22. He allowed the lone goal to Grundstrom with 1:57 remaining in the final period.

After a scoreless first, the Kraken have not scored a goal in the opening period for 10 consecutive games. Seattle ranks second-to-last in the NHL with 2.54 goals per game in 35 games.

Eberle put the Kraken on the board first at 3:48 in the second. Kaapo Kakko found Eberle in the slot to net his team-leading 14th goal of the season.

Stephenson made it 2-0 5:49 into the third period on a snap shot from the right circle. Tolvanen made a great pass from behind the net to earn his sixth straight game with a point.

Tolvanen added two empty netters in the third period as the Flyers pulled Vladar with 3:25 remaining.

