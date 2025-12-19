Seattle Kraken trade Mason Marchment to Blue Jackets for pair of draft picks

article

The Brief The Kraken traded forward Mason Marchment to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night for a pair of future draft picks. Seattle received a 2026 4th-round pick (previously belonging to the New York Rangers) and a 2027 2nd-round pick from Columbus. The Kraken traded for Marchment in June, sending a 2025 fourth-round pick and 2026 third-round pick to the Dallas Stars.



The Mason Marchment experiment in Seattle is over after less than half a season.

The Kraken dealt forward Mason Marchment to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night in exchange for a pair of future draft picks.

The deal was first reported by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Seattle will receive a second-round pick in 2027 from Columbus, and a fourth-round pick in 2026 that previously belonged to the New York Rangers.

"I'd like to thank Mason for his contributions to our club, and we wish him and his family all the best in Columbus," general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. "This trade gives us more draft capital and flexibility as we look to improve our team moving forward."

The Kraken dealt a 2025 fourth-round pick (Brandon Gorzynski) and a 2026 third-round pick to the Dallas Stars to acquire Marchment.

Marchment had just 13 points on four goals and nine assists in 29 games played with the Kraken this season. Marchment was playing just shy of 17 minutes a game for Seattle and just hadn't been the impact addition Seattle was hoping they were getting.

Marchment had 22 goals each of the last two seasons in Dallas, which included 47 points in just 62 games played last season. Marchment did score twice in Seattle's loss to Utah last week, which might have fueled a deal coming together.

Marchment was in the final year of his contract, worth $4.5 million a year in annual value. The trade comes on the final day possible for player movement ahead of the holiday roster freeze in the NHL.

The move clears a role in the top-six and on the power play for someone else on the roster to step into instead.

