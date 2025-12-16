Seattle Kraken squander third period lead, lose 5-3 to Avalanche

article

The Brief The Kraken allowed two goals to Nathan MacKinnon, and a goal to Brock Nelson in the third period to lose 5-3 to the Avalanche. It's the first time this season the Kraken have lost when taking a lead into the third period. Shane Wright and Jordan Eberle scored for Seattle, and Chandler Stephenson gave the Kraken a 3-2 lead with a power play goal late in the second period. The Kraken have lost nine of their last ten games, with seven losses coming in regulation. Seattle hasn't won a game in regulation since November 20 against Chicago.



Nathan MacKinnon scored twice for an NHL-leading 28 goals this season and added an assist as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

MacKinnon also extended his point streak to six games as Colorado won for the fifth time in that span. The Avalanche, who have the league’s best record, have earned a point in 24 of the last 25 games.

Artturi Lehkonen, Samuel Girard and Brock Nelson also scored for the Avalanche. Mackenzie Blackwood had 34 saves.

Chandler Stephenson, Shane Wright and Jordan Eberle scored goals for the Kraken, who have lost eight of their last nine. Philipp Grubauer stopped 33 shots.

The reeling Kraken put pressure on the league-leading Avalanche throughout the game and scored three goals in the second period to take a 3-2 lead going into the third.

MacKinnon tied the game early in the third period with a one-timer from the right circle, and iced the victory with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

The Kraken had a chance to take a third-period lead when they were given a penalty shot as Josh Manson was whistled for covering the puck with his glove in the crease with 12:11 left in the game. Eberle’s shot hit the right post.

Less than a minute later Nelson scored the go-ahead goal for the Avalanche.

Lehkonen deflected a shot for the game’s first goal midway through the first period.

Avalanche: Host Winnipeg on Friday.

Kraken: At Calgary on Thursday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

