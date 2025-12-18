Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Kraken allow three third period goals, lose 4-2 to Flames

By The Associated Press
Published  December 18, 2025 11:35pm PST
Seattle Kraken
Associated Press
article

CALGARY, CANADA - DECEMBER 18: Matt Coronato #27 of the Calgary Flames celebrates after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at the Scotiabank Saddledome on December 18, 2025 in Calgary, Canada.  (Brett Holmes / Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Mikael Backlund scored twice, and the Flames rallied with three goals in the third period to beat the Kraken 4-2.
    • Chandler Stephenson and Kaapo Kakko scored for Seattle. Joey Daccord made 42 saves on 45 shots in the loss.
    • Kraken have lost ten of their last 11 games, with eight losses coming in regulation. Seattle hasn't won a game in regulation since November 20 against Chicago.

CALGARY, Alberta - Mikael Backlund had two goals, and the Calgary Flames scored three times in the third period to beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Thursday night.

Matt Coronato and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Flames, and Rasmus Andersson had three assists. Dustin Wolf had 21 saves to help Calgary improve to 6-1-1 in their last eight home games.

Chandler Stephenson and Kaapo Kakko scored for the Kraken, who have lost seven of eight (1-7-0) in December. Joey Daccord stopped 42 shots.

Kadri's power-play one-timer at 9:56 of the third tied the score 2-2.

Coronato gave the Flames the lead with 8:41 remaining as he got a pass from Andersson in the neutral zone and skated up and beat Daccord high on the glove side. Jonathan Huberdeau had an assist on the play for his 800th career point.

Backlund added an empty-netter with 8 seconds to go.

Stephenson gave Seattle a 1-0 lead 7:52 into the second period, going forehand to backhand and beating Wolf.

Andersson's pass deflected off Backlund's skate and past Daccord at 10:20 to tie it. It was Andersson's 200th career assist.

Kakko redirected a pass from Ryker Evans past Wolf on the power play with 2:44 to go in the middle period to give the Kraken a 2-1 lead.

Flames coach Ryan Huska said defenseman Jake Bean will undergo surgery and is out indefinitely.

Up next

Kraken: At San Jose on Saturday.

Flames: Host Vegas on Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

