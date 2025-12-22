Jordan Eberle scores twice, Philipp Grubauer makes 40 saves as Seattle Kraken beat Ducks 3-1

article

The Brief Jordan Eberle scored twice in the third period, including once on an empty net, as the Kraken beat the Ducks 3-1. Philipp Grubauer made 40 saves on 41 shots in goal for Seattle. It's the second-most saves Grubauer has made in a game in his five years with the Kraken. Frédérick Gaudreau also scored, and Kaapo Kakko had a pair of assists.



Jordan Eberle scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and added an empty netter in the final minute, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Monday night.

Frédérick Gaudreau also scored and Kaapo Kakko had two assists for the last-place Kraken. Philipp Grubauer stopped 40 shots.

Mikael Granlund scored for the Pacific Division-leading Ducks, and Lukas Dostal had 18 saves.

Matty Beniers set up the go-ahead goal when he slid the puck past defender Radko Gudas and onto the stick of a wide-open Eberle, who snapped a shot from the left circle into the upper-right corner of the net for a 2-1 Kraken lead with 9:56 left.

Eberle then sealed the win with an empty-netter with 36 seconds remaining.

Grubauer had 16 saves in the second period and 15 in the third.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead 4:49 into the second when Gaudreau gathered the rebound of Shane Wright's shot and flipped the puck into a near-open net for a power-play goal.

Anaheim tied it with 4:20 left in the second when Granlund battled Vince Dunn for position in the slot and redirected Jacob Trouba's shot from above the right circle past Grubauer for his fourth goal in four games.

Granlund, who missed 18 games because of injuries this season, has seven goals and four assists in his last 13 games.

Anaheim played without leading scorer Leo Carlsson, who missed his first game of the season because of a lower-body injury. Seattle played without top defenseman Brandon Montour, who underwent hand surgery Monday and will be out for four weeks. Montour was injured in last week’s fight against Colorado.

Linesman Ryan Gibbons departed with 53 seconds left in the first after tripping in front of the Seattle bench and hitting the back of his head on the ice. He did not return.

Up Next

Kraken: At Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Ducks: At Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE KRAKEN NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Kraken snap four-game losing streak, beat Sharks 4-2

Seattle Kraken trade Mason Marchment to Blue Jackets for pair of draft picks

Seattle Kraken allow three third period goals, lose 4-2 to Flames

Seattle Kraken squander third period lead, lose 5-3 to Avalanche

Seattle Kraken slide continues in 3-1 loss to Sabres

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.