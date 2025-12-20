Seattle Kraken snap four-game losing streak, beat Sharks 4-2

article

The Brief Ryan Lindgren scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period – his first goal in 33 games with Seattle – as the Kraken snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Sharks. Eeli Tolvanen and Ryker Evans also scored, with Chandler Stephenson adding an empty-net goal for Seattle. Joey Daccord made 35 saves on 36 shots in goal. It's the first win in regulation since November 20 for Seattle over Chicago. The Kraken had lost 10 of their last 11 games, with nine straight losses coming in regulation. A 3-2 OT win over the LA Kings was the only win during the stretch.



Ryan Lindgren had the tiebreaking goal early in the third period for his first score with Seattle, and the Kraken beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist, and Eeli Tolvanen and Ryker Evans also scored for the Kraken, who won for just the second time in 12 games (2-9-1). Joey Daccord finished with 34 saves.

Adam Gaudette and Colin Graf scored for the Sharks, and Yaroslav Askarov had 28 saves.

Graf gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead 36 seconds into the third period with some help from the Kraken.

Seattle's Adam Dunn lofted a clearing attempt from behind the net that Igor Chernyshov intercepted in the left circle and sent a pass in front to Graf. Graf tried to lift it over Daccord down on the ice, but the puck deflected off the left post and in front as the goalie, on his back, tried to pull it in. However, Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson skated into the goalie and knocked the puck in.

Evans tied it again at 1:55 with a long shot from the left point through traffic.

Lindgren put the Kraken ahead 3-2 at 4:27, beating Askarov from the left point for the defenseman's first goal in 33 games since signing with with Seattle in the offseason. Stephenson had an assist on the play to extend his point streak to eight games.

Stephenson then scored with 1:24 remaining to push Seattle's lead to two goals and extend his goal-scoring streak to four games.

Tolvanen gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 6:52 of the second period, picking up a loose puck, skating into the right circle and firing a shot past Askarov.

Gaudette tied it with a power-play goal with 8:38 left in the middle period. Celebrini fired a shot at the net from the left point that deflected off teammate Igor Chernyshov in front of Daccord and off Gaudette down onto the ice for an easy backhand poke from the right doorstep.

Celebrini extended his point streak to five games on the play with eight assists and 11 points in the stretch.

Up next

Kraken: At Anaheim on Monday night.

Sharks: At Vegas on Tuesday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

