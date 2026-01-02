Children located after custodial interference in Renton

The Brief Lakewood police say two children have been reunited with their legal guardian following a custodial interference investigation involving their biological mother. Police sent an update around 8:45 p.m. Friday saying the children had been located.



Lakewood police say two children have been located and reunited with their legal guardian following a custodial interference investigation involving their biological mother.

Police sent an update at 8:45 p.m. saying the children were found. Lakewood PD thanked the public for their assistance.

