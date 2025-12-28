Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers Week 18 matchup scheduled for Saturday night

article

The Brief The Seahawks and 49ers will play for the NFC West title on Saturday night at 5 p.m. on ABC and ESPN. The Week 18 schedule was to be determined entering the weekend before the NFL announced the slate after the Sunday night game between the 49ers and Chicago Bears. The Los Angeles Rams were eliminated from division title contention with the 49ers' win over the Bears.



The battle for the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday night, the NFL announced.

The 42-38 victory by the 49ers over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night eliminated the Los Angeles Rams from the division title race, setting the stage for the Seahawks and 49ers to renew their rivalry on the primetime stage.

The game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

It's been four months since the Seahawks and 49ers last played in the season opener in early September. The 49ers beat the Seahawks in Seattle, 17-13, when Nick Bosa forced a fumble from Sam Darnold on a potential game-winning drive for the Seahawks by pushing tackle Abe Lucas into Darnold's throwing arm.

Seattle has lost just two games since then by a total of five points, and is riding a six-game winning streak into Saturday night.

It's a quick turnaround for the Seahawks as they arrive back in Seattle late after their 27-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte. It could make it difficult for players who were injured Sunday, such as wide receivers Rashid Shaheed (concussion) and Cody White (groin) to make it back in time to play.

The Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup get the Sunday night slot in a winner-in, loser-out matchup for the AFC North title.

Another winner-in, loser-out matchup between the Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South title joins Seattle-San Francisco on Saturday in the 1:30 p.m. PT window.

The NFC West teams will hold the No. 1, No. 5 and No. 6 seeds in the NFC, and the Seahawks could still land in any of the three spots. Seattle would be the No. 6 seed only with a loss to the 49ers, and two Rams wins over the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night, and the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.

If the Rams lose to Atlanta, the Seahawks will enter Week 18 with only the No. 1 seed or No. 5 seed as possible landing spots.

The Source: Information in this story came from the NFL and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Takeaways from Seattle Seahawks 27-10 win over Panthers

Seattle Seahawks close in on NFC's top seed with 27-10 win over Panthers

Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba sets franchise receptions record, eyes playoff push

Seattle Seahawks rule out Charles Cross, Coby Bryant for Panthers game

Fresh off contract extension, Eric Saubert delivers defining moment for Seattle Seahawks

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.