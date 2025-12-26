Seattle Seahawks rule out Charles Cross, Coby Bryant for Panthers game

article

The Brief The Seahawks will be without left tackle Charles Cross and safety Coby Bryant for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Josh Jones will start at tackle in place of Cross for a second straight game, and Ty Okada will start in place of Bryant at safety. Derick Hall won't play due to a one-game suspension for stepping on Rams guard Kevin Dotson last week.



The Seattle Seahawks will be without left tackle Charles Cross and safety Coby Bryant for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

The rest of the roster – outside of suspended linebacker Derick Hall – is ready to go.

Cross will miss a second straight game due to a hamstring injury sustained late in the win over the Indianapolis Colts, while Bryant will miss Sunday's game due to a knee injury from last Thursday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.

"They’re working. They’re just not able to go out and play for us right now," head coach Mike Macdonald said.

Ty Okada will start in place of Bryant at safety, with Josh Jones getting a second straight start at left tackle in place of Cross.

Okada has started nine games this season, but those came in place of Julian Love. This will be his first start in relief of Bryant. While there is a lot of carryover between the two safety spots, it's not exactly the same role.

"Someone's got to play Coby's position, so it'll either be Ty or Julian. It's not just the same spot, so it'll be a little different," Macdonald said.

Jones played well in his first start against the Rams, making some critical blocks on pass rusher Jared Verse, including on the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime.

"The guys were excited for how he played and to see him on tape making plays for us," Macdonald said.

D'Anthony Bell was re-signed to the active roster with Hall on the suspended list for a week. That should give the team enough safety depth for the game in Carolina behind Love and Okada. Rookie Nick Emmanwori can also play in the back end in a pinch.

Macdonald continues to have no substantive updates on wide receiver Tory Horton as he remains on injured reserve with a shin injury.

"I'm not a shin expert, but it's a shin. Right now, he can't play full speed, and the shin is the problem," Macdonald said.

Horton had the injury surface after the team's 38-14 win over the Washington Commanders in early November. They hoped it would be a short absence, but eventually had to place him on injured reserve with the injury not progressing.

Macdonald hasn't provided much detail on the exact nature of Horton's injury. He has said it just needs to take a turn and progress and that that hasn't happened.

"I really think it's just a matter of if we're going to get there or we're not going to get there," Macdonald said. "As a coach, of course, we want him back yesterday, but that’s just not the way it works. The more time you spend worrying about it, you're going to drive yourself crazy. He’s working really hard, and our trainers are doing a great job. It's just the nature of the beast."

The Seahawks have one remaining spot to return a player from injured reserve during the regular season, and will get two more designations for the playoffs.

Horton, running back George Holani, and linebacker Chazz Surratt are all eligible to return to practice next week and could fill that final allocation. Tight end Elijah Arroyo will be eligible to return the first week of the postseason.

The prior seven players to return from injured reserve were fullback Robbie Ouzts, guard Christian Haynes, safety Julian Love, defensive tackle Jarran Reed, tight end Eric Saubert, center Jalen Sundell, and wide receiver Dareke Young.

