Fresh off contract extension, Eric Saubert delivers defining moment for Seattle Seahawks

Eric Saubert caught the game-winning two-point conversion in Seattle's 38-37 OT win over the Rams on Thursday night. Putting the nail in the coffin in that game, being a part of, like, a culmination of a lot of other plays that guys made to be like, you know, in a big moment, have my name called, and answer is cool," Saubert said. Saubert signed a one-year contract extension with the Seahawks on December 13.



Many fans might not have even known his name a week ago, but tight end Eric Saubert delivered one of the biggest plays of the season for the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

The third-string tight end was the recipient of Sam Darnold's two-point conversion pass in overtime that gave the Seahawks a thrilling 38-37 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. The win put Seattle at the top of the NFC and in control of their own fate in the chase for the No. 1 seed, homefield advantage, and a first-round bye.

"It was awesome," Saubert said on Tuesday. "Putting the nail in the coffin in that game, being a part of, like, a culmination of a lot of other plays that guys made to be like, you know, in a big moment, have my name called, and answer is cool."

Saubert has just three touchdowns in nine seasons. And while the two-point conversion won't go down as a touchdown, it's the biggest scoring play of his NFL career.

"I don't think (anything) as meaningful as that one," Saubert said. "It's pretty cool. To clinch the playoffs, make us the 1-seed. I think we're all we're all moving past it this week, trying to get ready for Carolina."

The conversion success comes on the heels of Saubert signing a new one-year contract extension with the team last week. Saubert has been an NFL vagabond in his professional career. He's been on 11 different teams in nine years, never spending more than two years in the same place.

It made Saubert extremely eager to sign on for another year with the Seahawks, even before delivering his signature moment with the team.

"Dude, it means everything," Saubert said last week. "Honestly, man, I've been obviously bouncing around the league a lot the past nine seasons and for a team to, you know, express that kind of value. It just means everything. And I love it here, I love my teammates, so hoping to just keep on going in that respect."

Saubert had been out since mid-October with a calf injury sustained in the team's win over the Houston Texans. The new contract had been discusses prior to the injury, and the Seahawks kept it on the table for when he returned to action last week against the Indianapolis Colts.

"We've been talking about it for a little bit, and then the injury happened. And, you know, I think those guys just handled everything with class and the way it worked out, I couldn't have been happier," Saubert said last week.

Saubert signed with the Seahawks this offseason on a contract that had the "veteran salary bonus," which allowed him to count less against the salary cap despite making more money. However, those contracts cannot be extended.

Seattle briefly released Saubert from his contract in October before signing him again the very next day to a different structure.. Since the move came before the trade deadline, Saubert didn't need to pass through waivers and was free to re-sign without issue. That paperwork move put Saubert on a traditional contract that was eligible for an extension.

And a week later, his catch – as the fourth option for Darnold on the two-point conversion – put the Seahawks into the driver's seat in the NFC playoff race.

Darnold's read was first to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp to his right. Fellow tight end A.J. Barner was next on a crossing route over the middle. Finally, Saubert had to chip block defensive end Jared Verse before releasing as a check down option, and running back Zach Charbonnet was also available on a swing pass to the left.

Saubert was eventually left uncovered after helping left tackle Josh Jones block Verse, making the catch for the game-winning score.

"Even when we're walking through plays, like, Sam goes through his progression, he might throw the ball to someone, but then he's looking to who he's going to next. So, like, wasn't surprised he got to me, like, he's just a pro at doing that," Saubert said.

"I always tell the tight ends, every play, no matter where you are in the progression, you got to think the ball is coming to you that play. Because if the ball gets on you and you're not ready for it, then you're going to be kicking yourself. So every time I'm involved in a route, whatever concept like, I'm gonna be ready for it."

Derick Hall's one-game suspension upheld.

The NFL upheld their one-game suspension of linebacker Derick Hall for this weekend's game against the Carolina Panthers. Hall was deemed to have injured Los Angeles Rams guard Kevin Dotson by stepping on his ankle on a play in the first quarter of Thursday night's 38-37 overtime victory.

Hall was removed from the roster for the week and placed on the suspended list, with Seattle re-signing safety D'Anthony Bell from the practice squad to fill the open spot.

Cornerback Tyler Hall was re-signed to the practice squad to fill Bell's spot.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

