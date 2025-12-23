Six Seattle Seahawks selected to Pro Bowl Games

The Brief x Seattle Seahawks players have been named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster. Rashid Shaheed, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Devon Witherspoon and Leonard Williams were selected as starters. Seattle’s six selections tie them with the Ravens, Broncos, and 49ers for the most players sent to the event this year. The week-long skills competition and flag football game will take place in San Francisco leading up to Super Bowl LX.



The NFL announced the Pro Bowl rosters on Tuesday and there will be six Seattle Seahawks players on the NFC squad.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, outside linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence, kick returner Rashid Shaheed, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and defensive tackle Leonard Williams were selected for the games, and Shaheed, Smith-Njigba, Witherspoon and Williams, were selected as starters.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 30: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 and Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks jog onto the field in the first quarter of a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field on November 30, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

The Seahawks, along with the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers, lead the way with six players selected to the Pro Bowl. The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, along with the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers, are sending five players.

Player selections were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting as one-third toward the total tally.

This is the fourth year of the Pro Bowl Games after the NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game and replaced it with week-long skills competitions and a flag football game.

The events will be in San Francisco during the week leading up to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara.

