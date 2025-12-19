Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall suspended one game by NFL

article

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall was suspended one game by the NFL for stomping on the leg on Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson in Thursday night's 38-37 overtime victory.

The suspension will keep Hall out of action for Seattle's game at the Carolina Panthers next week. Hall can appeal the suspension.

Late in the first quarter, Dotson fell down blocking Hall on a double team block with right tackle Warren McClendon Jr. As the play was ending, Hall stomped down on the left leg of Dotson, which left Dotson injured.

Dotson needed assistance to leave the field due to the ankle injury. Justin Dedich replaced Dotson in the lineup for the rest of the game.

The NFL deemed Hall's actions of "unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct" were worthy of suspension.

Any appeal will be heard and decided upon by either Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, or Jordy Nelson, the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.

