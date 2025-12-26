How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Carolina Panthers

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in a key Week 17 matchup with major playoff implications for both NFC division leaders. Seattle can improve their chances at the No. 1 seed, while Carolina can clinch a playoff spot with a win and help elsewhere. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. PT at Bank of America Stadium, with the game airing on CBS and available via NFL+.



The Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers are gearing up for a crucial matchup this Sunday, with both teams seeking a win to improve their playoff standings.

While the Seahawks and Panthers both lead their NFC divisions, neither has secured a title yet, so a victory would be a big help for either's playoff picture.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) celebrates while holding the ball after a play against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Keep reading for more information about the Seahawks vs Panthers game and how to watch it live.

When is the Seahawks vs Panthers game?

Kickoff for Seahawks vs Panthers is set for 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Dec. 28.

Where is the Seahawks vs Panthers game?

The Seahawks will visit Carolina and play at Bank of America Stadium.

What TV channel is the Seahawks vs Panthers game on?

The Seahawks vs Rams game will air on CBS.

Ian Eagle will call the play-by-play while J.J. Watt provides color analysis with Evan Washburn reporting from the sidelines.

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to NFL+.

What radio station is the Seahawks game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM 132 or 385, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

The game will also be broadcasted on Compass Media Networks, with Bill Rosinski calling the play-by-play and Brian Baldinger providing color analysis.

More on the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks enter Week 17 following a dramatic 38-37 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams, putting them in first place of the tightly-contested NFC West. The Hawks have already clinched the postseason, but can secure the No. 1 seed and first-round bye in the playoffs with a win over the Panthers, along with losses or ties from the Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are in the driver's seat of the NFC South, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still in contention for the division title. A win for Carolina and a loss or tie from the Bucs would secure the Panthers' playoff spot.

Seahawks quarterback will make his first appearance against the Carolina Panthers since he left the team in free agency after the 2022 season.

Up Next

The Seahawks will end the regular season on the road against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 4.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Fresh off contract extension, Eric Saubert delivers defining moment for Seattle Seahawks

Fresh off contract extension, Eric Saubert delivers defining moment for Seattle Seahawks

Special teams have been the unsung heroes of the Seattle Seahawks success

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall suspended one game by NFL

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald talks about clinching playoff berth

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.