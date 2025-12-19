Special teams have been the unsung heroes of the Seattle Seahawks success

article

The Brief Rashid Shaheed's 58-yard punt return touchdown sparked the Seahawks' rally from a 16-point deficit for a 38-37 overtime win over the Rams. Shaheed's punt return TD was the third kick returned for a score by Seattle this season. Shaheed had a kickoff return touchdown two weeks ago in Atlanta, and Tory Horton had a punt return touchdown against the Saints. Jason Myers leads the league with the most made field goals (37), and Nick Emmanwori had a blocked field goal in Atlanta as well.



If there was a single play that embodied how impactful Seattle’s special teams units have been in 2025, it came midway through the fourth quarter Thursday night with the Seahawks in desperate need of a spark.

Trailing the Los Angeles Rams 30-14, Rashid Shaheed returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown, and ignited a dormant Lumen Field crowd in the process with 8:03 remaining in regulation.

The Seahawks went on to win 38-37 in overtime.

"It gave us life," safety Julian Love said. "We felt like for this game, our special teams was a weapon. We have a really good unit. When we got Rashid this year, it gave us a whole new sense of focus and energy on special teams, just knowing that he can return a kick at any moment."

The Seahawks rank fourth in average yards per kick return (15.6) and are tied for fourth in average yards per punt return (27.9).

Seattle is also tied for the league lead in both punt return touchdowns (2) and kickoff return touchdowns (1), and Jason Myers leads the league with the most made field goals (37).

Add all of that to the NFL’s fourth-best scoring offense, and the result is a 12-3 team that has clinched a playoff spot and moved into position for the top seed in the NFC.

"I mean, our special teams unit has just been a massive catalyst for us," coach Mike Macdonald said.

While Seattle’s offense rose to the occasion down the stretch on Thursday, that wasn’t the case last week in a gut-wrenching 18-16 win against the Indianapolis Colts. Myers kicked six field goals that afternoon and converted all of them.

"Our next goal is to win the division," Macdonald said. "Now, you can’t do that unless you win the next one, so it’s the same message. Obviously, really excited to be in the dance. Anything can happen once you get in, but we got a division title on the line that we need to go capture."

What’s working

Tight end AJ Barner has done a fine job as the Seahawks’ No. 1 option at the position while fellow tight end Elijah Arroyo is out with a knee issue. Barner had four receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown, one which allowed the Seahawks to even the score at 30-all in the fourth quarter.

The touchdown was Barner’s career-high fifth of the season.

What needs help

The Seahawks secondary dealt with its fair share of injuries Thursday, but even before those happened, the Rams had their way through the air. Despite Los Angeles playing without the NFL’s touchdown receptions leader in Davante Adams, Matthew Stafford had 457 yards passing — the third-most of his career.

Puka Nacua finished with 12 catches for 225 yards and two TDs. Macdonald acknowledged the Seahawks’ defense, which entered the evening ranking fourth in total yards allowed per game, needed to do better than allow 581 yards of total offense.

"We got to play better and got to game plan better, call it better," Macdonald said. "I wasn’t good enough on the defensive front. We know that."

Stock up

Running back Kenneth Walker III rushed for a 55-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, his longest run since his rookie season. Walker had a 60-yard run on Jan. 1, 2023, against the New York Jets.

The fourth-year tailback was limited to season-lows of nine carries and 17 yards in last week’s win over the Colts. On Thursday, he had 100 yards rushing, his most since galloping for 105 yards in a Week 2 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stock down

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp had three receptions for 39 yards receiving, as well as a 2-point conversion catch, on Thursday. He also fumbled deep in Los Angeles territory late in the second quarter after catching a pass on a post route. Kupp fumbled the ball after absorbing a big hit, and it was his first fumble of the season.

Kupp bounced back with key catches toward the end of the game.

Injuries

Macdonald did not have any updates on S Coby Bryant (knee) or CB Riq Woolen (knee), both of whom left the game early. Both defensive backs were having imaging done Friday. S Nick Emmanwori cleared concussion protocol.

Key number

10 — Years since a Seahawks player returned a kickoff and punt for a touchdown in the same season as Shaheed has done. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett did so in the 2015 season when he was a rookie.

Next steps

The Seahawks are on the road for their final two games of the regular season, first against the Panthers on Dec. 28 and the 49ers the first week of January.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

