Seattle Weather: Passing Showers on Super Bowl Sunday

Well it all comes down to this…..Super Bowl Sunday! The weather in Santa Clara at Levi's Stadium is looking great! Folks will wake up to some fog and drizzle, but it will clear out in time for the big game. Skies will be partly cloudy with mild temperatures near 70 degrees. GO HAWKS!!!

Beautiful weather on tap for Sunday's big game in California.

Back here closer to home, a disturbance will pass to the south bringing a few showers with it, along with some mountain snow. Snow levels will be around 3000' with a few inches forecast to fall through the passes. In the lowlands, we will see some passing showers at times, with the best chances to our south.

Some passing showers possible on Sunday. Most showers will be to our south. Expand

Sunday afternoon highs will be a little cooler in the wake of the front that passed through. Most spots will see highs in the upper 40s nearing 50 degrees.

Slightly cooler afternoon on Sunday in the wake of the cold front that moved through.

The upcoming week will be unsettled with a mix of chances of rain and times of drier skies. Morning fog on Tuesday and Wednesday will impact the morning commute.