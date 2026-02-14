Prosecutors request $3M bail for suspect in Ballard police officer shooting

New court documents have been filed in connection with an officer-involved shooting scene that unfolded in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood on Thursday.

King County prosecutors are now asking for a judge to set bail at $3 million for a 62-year-old Kansas man accused of shooting at police officers. He is currently charged with the following crimes:

Assault in the First Degree with a firearm enhancement and a law enforcement aggravating factor

Assault in the Second Degree with a firearm enhancement and a law enforcement aggravating factor

Scene of an officer-involved shooting in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood on Feb. 12, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The state requested the high bail amount due to the danger they say this suspect would be to the community. Court documents include statements that allege he was following his ex-wife around the time of the shooting and had scared her into calling police before the shootout.

"His first response when confronted by law enforcement was to use deadly force. The State is seriously concerned for the safety of the community if he is out of custody," said a Casey McNerthney with King County.

What's next:

The court arraignment date is set for next week, on Feb. 19 at 8:30 a.m.

Initial charges were made based off what King County representatives say was limited evidence and there may be different or additional charges in the future.

