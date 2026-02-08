Where to watch Seattle Seahawks play Super Bowl LX

The Brief Before the game : Seven hours of continuous pre-game coverage on FOX 13. During the game : For 2026, the Super Bowl will broadcast on NBC. After the game : Postgame analysis and fan coverage on FOX 13 with anchors, sports staff, and local reporters.



Sunday is the big day for the Big Game, and there are many ways to watch Seattle's own Seahawks battle it out against the New England Patriots for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Watching Super Bowl LX on TV

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 8. This year, it is NBC's turn to broadcast the game being held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. What would it take for Seattle to host the Super Bowl?

For FOX 13, we have seven hours of coverage leading up to kickoff, including our official pregame show until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Good Day Seattle Super Bowl Sunday morning lineup:

7 a.m.–9 a.m.: John Hopperstad, Mireya Garcia and Abby Acone kick off the Super Bowl 2026 morning on Good Day Seattle.

9 a.m.–1 p.m.: Bill Wixey, Erin Mayovsky, Brian MacMillan and Adam Gehrke take the reins for the mid-day Super Bowl 2026 stretch.

1 p.m.–2 p.m.: Aaron Levine and Alyssa Charlston-Smith host a final pregame hour live from the field at Levi’s Stadium, with special live reporting from Ethan McReynolds.

Watch Super Bowl LX live with FOX 13’s On the Sidelines podcast

Fans can follow Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots with a live, second-screen experience from FOX 13.

Throughout the game, FOX 13’s On the Sidelines podcast is streaming live with real-time analysis, reactions, and live interviews as the action unfolds. Whether you’re watching kickoff, keeping up during the second quarter, or following along in the second half, the live podcast offers continuous updates and expert insight during the biggest game of the season.

The live stream updates alongside the game, including score changes and key moments, giving Seahawks fans another way to stay locked in during the Super Bowl.

Watch parties for Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots in Seattle

For those looking to hit the town and watch the game and celebrate with fellow residents and visitors, there are also a slew of watch parties at bars and restaurants across western Washington, our very own AJ Janavel broke down some of our favorites to go to this year.

Where to watch post-game analysis for Super Bowl 60 on FOX 13

Once the game concludes, FOX 13 Seattle will remain live on the air to cover the aftermath.

FOX 13 Seattle Anchors David Rose and Sabirah Rayford will anchor FOX 13 Seattle live coverage, while the FOX 13 sports team provides immediate reactions from the field and the locker room in California.

Local reporting will continue with FOX 13 Seattle Reporters Franque Thompson, Shirah Matsuzawa and Jennifer Dowling stationed throughout Seattle.

Sports Anchor Lauren Helmbrecht will also provide a live look at the atmosphere from the Rough & Tumble Pub — one of Seattle's premier destinations for women, athletes and sports fans alike — and FOX 13 sports Anchors Curtis Crabtree and Chris Swanson will provide Seahawks vs. Patriots Super Bowl 2026 game highlights and commentary from the FOX 13 Seattle studios.

