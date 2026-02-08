Multiple people shot, killed at home in Olympia, WA

Officers in Olympia, Washington were called to a home over the weekend over incoming reports of gunshots heard in the area. Now, an investigation is underway after three people were found dead inside.

Timeline:

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 7, nearby residents called 911 to a private home on 19th Court Northwest in Olympia. Once inside, OPD found two women and one man dead with what were believed to be gunshot wounds.

While the investigation into the circumstances remained active over the weekend, police say there is no believed continued threat to the wider community.

The Olympia Police Department issued the following statement about the crime scene

"This is a tragic loss of life, and we are holding the families, loved ones, and all those impacted by this incident in our hearts during this difficult time. We recognize incidents like this deeply affect families, neighbors, and our entire community, and we appreciate the community’s compassion, patience, and ongoing support as investigators work through the facts.

We are grateful to the community members who provided timely information to dispatchers and officers on scene.

We ask that community members avoid the area so investigators may continue their work without interruption and ensure a full and thorough investigation."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact police dispatch at 360-704-2740.

