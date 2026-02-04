The Brief The 2024 murders of Amarr Murphy-Paine and Mobarak Adam remain unsolved despite occurring near local schools in broad daylight. Seattle police and other agencies claim HB 1140 — which mandates a lawyer be present for juvenile questioning — delays fact-finding and leads to immediate silence from suspects. While law enforcement seeks changes, some lawmakers defend the law as a protection of civil rights, though updates to the bill are currently under consideration in the Senate.



With cases involving teen victims consistently making headlines, renewed concern is surfacing regarding a specific Washington law that some investigators say makes it harder to solve criminal cases involving young people.

Two years after the shooting death of 17-year-old Amarr Murphy-Paine, Seattle police say the murder remains an open and active investigation.

Despite the shooting occurring outside Garfield High School in the middle of the day in the summer of 2024, no suspect has been arrested. Investigators say Murphy-Paine was attempting to break up a fight when he was killed.

On the day of the shooting, FOX 13 Seattle aired an image of an individual holding what appeared to be a firearm during the incident, yet the case remains unsolved despite the potential for numerous witnesses.

Are unsolved teen murder cases tied to WA House Bill 1140?

Local perspective:

Another case without an arrest is that of 15-year-old Mobarak Adam. He was killed in 2024 inside a West Seattle community center, steps away from Chief Sealth International High School where he was a student.

Adam’s family members have expressed concerns to FOX 13 regarding House Bill 1140. The law, which went into effect in 2022, mandates that a juvenile must consult with an attorney before being questioned by law enforcement.

If police fail to comply with the mandate, any subsequent confession or evidence gathered may be deemed inadmissible in court.

Law enforcement cites investigative hurdles

What they're saying:

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the Seattle Police Department for its stance on the law this week. The department’s homicide unit released a statement detailing the impact on active cases.

"HB 1140 has presented new challenges for those conducting criminal investigations. In their experience, the most notable challenges they’ve faced in the homicide unit relate to impacts around early fact-finding and significant delays in efforts to interview some juveniles. They’ve also noticed that upon contact, defense attorneys immediately invoke their clients’ right to remain silent on their behalf." — Seattle Police Department

SPD’s position aligns with other local agencies that have voiced similar concerns over the last several years.

Lt. Darren Moss of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department previously stated the law has hindered intervention efforts intended to steer youth away from crime.

Moss also said the law shut down any engagement and intervention where they could help steer teens in the right direction.

"How do we get kids to stop thinking that it’s a good idea to go out and rob people or go pick up guns or steal cars?" Moss said.

The legislative response

Big picture view:

The main sponsor of HB 1140 in 2021 was Rep. Jesse Johnson. He is no longer a lawmaker, so FOX 13 Seattle reached out to Rep. Debra Entenman and Senator Noel Frame who were among more than a dozen other lawmakers who co-sponsored the measure.

Supporters in the past said it was about police accountability and letting teens know about their rights.

FOX 13 Seattle asked the lawmakers about their stance years later, considering the challenges expressed since its passage. Entenman’s office did not get back to FOX 13 Seattle at the time of this publication.

Frame sent a statement which reads in part:

"I believe it’s important that young people know their rights and have the opportunity to assert them. The general goal of HB 1140 is a good one that I stand by, but we also need to look at every bill to make sure it’s working. Sen. Jesse Salomon had a bill last year that I co-sponsored, SB 5052, which would update the law to make it more straightforward to connect young people with legal counsel so that they can learn their rights and law enforcement can legally question as appropriate. That bill didn’t get a vote on the Senate floor last year, but it’s alive and eligible to be voted on this year."

Frame also mentioned that misinformation is circulating about the law. She says officers can still talk to teen witnesses but cannot interrogate a teen suspect without following the rules of HB 1140.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Man killed in early-morning police shooting in Everett

Major stretch of US 2 reopens in WA, lifting spirits for Skykomish businesses, residents

Police identify mother, son as 2 killed in Mercer Island murder-suicide investigation

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Seattle’s most anticipated new openings in 2026

WSDOT announces Revive I-5 work begins this January in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.