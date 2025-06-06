Killer of Seattle high school student still on the loose a year later

The Brief It has been one year since a 17-year-old student was murdered at Garfield High School. Amarr Murphy-Paine was shot several times after he tried to break up a fight. A year later, his father, students and the community are demanding change.



Friday marks one year since 17-year-old Amarr Murphy-Paine was murdered in the parking lot of Garfield High School. His killer is still on the loose.

His father’s response

FOX 13 Seattle spoke to Arron Murphy-Paine, Amarr’s father, about the emotions he is feeling a year later.

"My heart is big. My heart is bigger than it was previously with the situation, the loss of Amarr. Amarr had a big heart. All that I’m doing right now is embodying his spirit and carrying it with me to the best of my abilities. Right now, I feel good," he said.

Arron Murphy-Paine led a rally at Garfield High School on Friday around lunchtime, the same time his son was killed a year ago.

Murphy-Paine demanded change to keep students and faculty safe.

During the rally, he led a chant with hundreds of people:

"I’m talking to the teachers too. You’re not safe either. Everybody, if you could turn toward the administration and say it with me on the count of three, ‘you’re not safe either.’ One, two, three, you’re not safe either."

Arron Murphy-Paine tells FOX 13 Seattle he still has love for Garfield High School.

"There is no love lost for this community, but there is, something has to be done, something has to be sparked in the most positive way possible with love and kindness. So, right now, I feel all the love. I feel all the kindness in my heart. I feel grateful," said Murphy-Paine.

Since the death of his son, Murphy-Paine tells FOX 13 Seattle his family has created the Amarr’s Heart Foundation. The focus of the organization is to give back to the community.

The school’s response

FOX 13 Seattle asked Garfield High School officials about what changes they have implemented since the murder on their campus last year.

"Over the last year, in particular, there's been a lot of upgrades to safety here at Garfield. There are things I asked for that were granted. We have additional security specialists here at Garfield. We are addressing the safety of the doors, and addressing how we can sort of control who can enter and exit our building," said Tarance Hart, the principal of Garfield High School.

The person who killed Amarr Murphy-Paine is still on the loose.

A cash reward of $4,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and charge in the case: $1,000 from Amarr's grandmother, $1,000 from Crime Stoppers, $1,000 from a family friend and $1,000 from David Rose, FOX 13 News Anchor and Host of The Spotlight.

