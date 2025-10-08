Seattle Public Schools rejects proposal to bring SROs to Garfield HS

The Brief Seattle Public School Board voted 5-2 against a pilot program to reintroduce police at Garfield High School. The proposal followed the shooting death of a student outside the school, with mixed opinions from parents and educators. Future plans for police presence in Seattle schools remain uncertain, with calls for more safety measures.



The Seattle Public School Board has rejected a pilot program that would bring police presence back inside Garfield High School.

There was a dramatic silence in the room following the 5-2 vote Wednesday, with five voting against the motion and two voting for it.

The backstory:

The motion would have advanced a pilot program to place school engagement officers on the Garfield High School campus.

While it's unclear what's next for the future of officers at Seattle Public Schools, many seemed to agree more work needed to be done.

"Police presence is a very powerful deterrent," said Amanda Thornewell, the parent of a former SPS student.

Parents and educators took to the mic for public comment to air their opinions before the vote.

"I’m here today speaking against bringing armed cops back into schools," said Makena Gadient, Special Ed Teacher.

The idea of having a school resource officer in the schools gained traction after 17-year-old Amarr Murphy-Paine was shot and killed outside Garfield High School in June 2024 as he was trying to stop a fight that he saw in the parking lot. His killer still hasn't been caught.

Seattle police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of 23rd Avenue, near Garfield High School on June 6, 2024 in Seattle, Wash. (Lauren Donovan)

FOX 13 previously reported, a group of parents and educators asked the district to support exploring the pilot program.

"A building principal is saying, I need better support to keep my students safe, and I want to make sure I have this agreement in place to support safety around the campus. That should be like, of course," said Liza Rankin, District 1 School Board Director.

Director Hersey said during the meeting Wednesday that there was a need to address threats to kids in that particular community, but said the conversation had become "warped." Others also expressed disappointment in the proposal.

In order to have passed the proposal, the school board would have had to lift or end a moratorium that was passed in 2020, when the district officially cut ties with Seattle Police.

"With it not passing, I hope they have time to revise it and find ways for everyone at Garfield to feel safe," said Amanda Thornewell, a parent of a former SPS student.

Emijah Smith says in future proposals, she'd like to see officers patrol outside the schools, but not inside the halls of the school itself.

"I have commended the police for being around, at the school, in the vicinity," said Smith. "But being in the school gives me a lot of stress."

Seattle Public Schools original school resource officer program ended back in 2020 during nationwide calls for police reform.

