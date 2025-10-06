Gov. Ferguson: Intruder breaks into WA Capitol Building

The Brief An intruder broke into the Washington State Capitol Building in Olympia on Sunday, causing significant damage to rooms and historical artifacts, including the State Reception Room. The suspect was apprehended by Washington State Patrol troopers and state employees, but details on how the break-in occurred and potential charges are still unknown. State officials are assessing the damage, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.



An intruder broke into the Washington State Capitol Building in Olympia on Sunday, trashing rooms and historical items, according to Governor Bob Ferguson.

The governor announced Monday that an intruder broke into the Legislative Building on Sunday night and was able to access several facilities.

In particular, the intruder did "significant damage" to the State Reception Room, where Washington officials often host dignitaries and heads of state.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Some of the damage at the Washington State Capitol Building. (Department of Enterprise Services)

Intruder damages WA Capitol Building

Local perspective:

Gov. Ferguson says the intruder damaged several rooms and historical artifacts.

Video shared by the State Department of Enterprise Services shows the suspect pull up in a car and walk straight into the Legislative Building, where they are seen strolling the halls and knocking things over, throwing flags onto the floor, and kicking things.

Other photos shared by the state shows broken windows, a toppled bust of George Washington and a burnt U.S. and State of Washington flag on the floor,

The suspect was caught by Washington State Patrol troopers and state employees and taken into custody.

State officials are still assessing the damage.

It is not yet known how the suspect broke into the Capitol Building, or what charges they face.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

