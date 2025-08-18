WA Gov. Ferguson orders flags lowered for death of Spokane Co. sergeant

Governor Bob Ferguson has ordered flags across Washington be flown at half-staff on Wednesday in honor of a Spokane County Sheriff's Office sergeant who was killed in the line of duty.

All Washington state, and United States flags at state agency facilities will be lowered in memory of Sergeant Kenneth Salas. Gov. Ferguson's order dictates that flags remain at half-staff until sunset or close of business on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

The backstory:

On Saturday, Aug. 9, Sergeant Kenneth Salas was killed by a motorist while he was working to remove a bale of hay that fell off a vehicle and was endangering other motorists along a stretch of eastbound I-90 near the Four Lakes exit.

There is a memorial service scheduled for the sergeant at the Spokane Convention Center on Aug. 20 at 1 p.m.

Gov. Ferguson's statement on the death of Sgt. Salas and the flag order

What they're saying:

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Kenneth Salas, 59, and direct that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 . Sergeant Salas died in the line of duty on Saturday, August 9, 2025. Sergeant Salas served with the Sheriff's Office for 34 years and was a United States Air Force and Washington State Air National Guard veteran."

