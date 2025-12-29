Dry, chilly weather to end 2025 in Seattle

The Brief Frigid overnight lows are forecast in Seattle for the coming days. Isolated freezing fog is expected in the South Sound again Tuesday morning. 2025 will wrap dry and chilly in Western Washington, but rain will return by Friday.



After tracking pockets of freezing fog earlier this morning in the South Sound and southwest interior, we expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs only lifting to the mid-40s for most.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Pockets of freezing fog and black ice are a possibility once again Tuesday morning. Lows will plunge again to the upper 20s and low 30s around the region. Gorgeous, filtered sunshine is on tap for Tuesday afternoon in Puget Sound.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

New Year's Eve will be cold but dry! Primarily cloudy skies will accompany highs in the mid 40s.

Much of New Year's Day will be cloudy and chilly as well. We can't rule out a few showers south of Olympia, but Seattle through Bellingham will probably trend mostly dry.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

Scattered lowland rain and minor-to-moderate mountain snow will follow between Friday through Sunday, but no new river flooding is expected.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13!

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

‘She’ll never be gone’: Memorial held for fallen WSP Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting

Renton, WA residents expect long cleanup in Cedar River flooding aftermath

VIDEO: Elderly couple robbed, attacked in Lynnwood, WA parking lot

Washington State Ferries begin winter schedules, additional routes adjusted

Driver fleeing police hits family of four in Puyallup, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.