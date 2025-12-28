Seattle weather: Dry streak continues with chilly workweek start

This is one of the rare days we've had in a while where NWS Seattle has not issued any weather alerts for the region. Overall, it will be calm for the last half of the weekend and the beginning of the work week.

On Sunday, WSDOT finally had the right conditions to reopen a portion of Highway 2.

Futurecast for 12-28-25



Temperatures start out cold, however. Some spots skating the freezing line this morning — Olympia, Bellingham. Snoqualmie Pass was in the teens this morning as well. Temperatures in eastern Washington are in the teens this morning.

Current temperatures on 12-28-25



Afternoon highs sit in the low 40s later today with a sunset time just before 4:30 p.m. The Seattle temperature sits at 41 degrees.

The snowfall report is less exciting than yesterday. Though, Stevens Pass and a few mountain resorts in Oregon picked up a few inches in the last 24 hours.

Snowfall temperatures for 12-28-25

Snowfall temperatures for 12-28-25

Monday and Tuesday are also expected to be dry. Temperatures will inch closer to 50 degrees throughout this next work week.

The next round of rainfall looks to be arriving at the end of the work week — after New Year's Eve, for now.

7-day forecast beginning on 12-28-25

GO HAWKS! Temperatures are in the upper 40s for kickoff.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Judge orders release of US Army Veteran from ICE detention in Tacoma, WA

Second driver involved in WA trooper death, police hunt for truck

Renton, WA residents expect long cleanup in Cedar River flooding aftermath

VIDEO: Elderly couple robbed, attacked in Lynnwood, WA parking lot

Repairs underway on SR 410 after White River flooding washout

Driver fleeing police hits family of four in Puyallup, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.