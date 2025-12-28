Seattle Weather: Cold and Dry to Start the Week

We are slowly climbing our way out of the "big dark"! While sunsets are still a little before 4:30pm, by January 25th we will return to 5pm sunsets, then by the end of February 25th we will be back to near 6pm.

Sunset times increasing a little each day now after the winter solstice. (FOx13 Seattle)

Another frosty night is forecast. Overnight lows will be nearing freezing again. Watch for some icy patches and pockets of freezing fog possible.

Another chilly night ahead with lows near freezing.

A weak ridge of high pressure will keep us dry for the start of the week. Skies will be partly cloudy with Mount Rainier making a quick appearance in the skyline during the afternoon.

Our dry stretch will continue to start the week.

Cool and dry the next few days with a chance of showers by New Year's Day.