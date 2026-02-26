Teen arrested after shooting at pizza parlor, attempted carjacking in Seattle

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly firing multiple shots at a Capitol Hill pizza restaurant early Thursday morning. No one was struck by gunfire, but several employees and patrons suffered minor injuries from shattered glass, police said. Authorities said the teen also attempted to carjack a rideshare driver at gunpoint before being taken into custody.



A 16-year-old boy was arrested early Thursday after allegedly shooting up a Capitol Hill pizza parlor and attempting to carjack a rideshare driver, according to the Seattle Police Department.

What they're saying:

Officers responded around 1:40 a.m. to reports of gunfire near 11th Avenue and East Union Street. When they arrived, they found a pizza restaurant damaged by gunfire and interviewed several witnesses.

Police said the teenager had been drinking with friends and was removed from a nearby bar by security staff, who suspected he was using a fake ID. Security personnel escorted him to a Maserati parked outside, where he got into the back seat. As the car pulled away, investigators say the teen fired several rounds through the rear passenger-side window toward security staff standing on the sidewalk.

Several bullets struck the business. No one was hit by gunfire, but employees and customers suffered minor injuries from shattered glass, police said.

Officers later located the unoccupied Maserati nearby with damage consistent with gunfire and shell casings inside. The vehicle was impounded as evidence.

While police were still investigating, officers spotted the suspect returning to the area. He ran when he saw police but fell and was taken into custody.

Shortly afterward, a rideshare driver told officers the same teen had tried to steal his vehicle at gunpoint. The driver was able to get away and was not injured.

Police recovered a firearm in the area that investigators believe was used in the shooting.

What's next:

The suspect was arrested on investigation of a felony assault and robbery and booked into juvenile detention. Detectives said additional weapons charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

