Teen arrested after shooting at pizza parlor, attempted carjacking in Seattle

Published  February 26, 2026 2:51pm PST
Capitol Hill
    • A 16-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly firing multiple shots at a Capitol Hill pizza restaurant early Thursday morning.
    • No one was struck by gunfire, but several employees and patrons suffered minor injuries from shattered glass, police said.
    • Authorities said the teen also attempted to carjack a rideshare driver at gunpoint before being taken into custody.

SEATTLE - A 16-year-old boy was arrested early Thursday after allegedly shooting up a Capitol Hill pizza parlor and attempting to carjack a rideshare driver, according to the Seattle Police Department. 

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for shooting up a pizza parlor and attempting to carjack a rideshare driver in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near the corner of East Union Street and 11th Avenue and East Union Street. Upon arrival, officers found a pizza parlor covered in bullet holes and spoke to witnesses. It was determined that the teenager had been drinking at the bar using a fake ID with his friends, and was kicked out by the bar’s security guard. The teen was walked to a Maserati parked out front, and he got into the backseat. When the car drove away, the 16-year-old shot several times through the back passenger window at security. The business was hit by several gunshots. Nobody reported getting shot, but some employees and patrons were injured by shattered glass. Responding officers found the unoccupied Maserati nearby with bullet damage to the window and shell casings inside. It was impounded as evidence. While the scene was being processed, the drunk teen was seen walking back to the bar. Once he saw officers, he ran away but tripped and fell to the ground. After being taken into custody, an Uber driver approached police and told them that the same teenager tried to steal his car at gunpoint, but he managed to drive away safely. Officers searched the area and eventually recovered the firearm believed to be used in the shooting. The teen was arrested for felony assault and robbery and booked into juvenile detention. An additional weapons charge may be added as detectives complete the investigation.

(FOX 13/Seattle Police Department)

Officers responded around 1:40 a.m. to reports of gunfire near 11th Avenue and East Union Street. When they arrived, they found a pizza restaurant damaged by gunfire and interviewed several witnesses. 

Police said the teenager had been drinking with friends and was removed from a nearby bar by security staff, who suspected he was using a fake ID. Security personnel escorted him to a Maserati parked outside, where he got into the back seat. As the car pulled away, investigators say the teen fired several rounds through the rear passenger-side window toward security staff standing on the sidewalk.

Several bullets struck the business. No one was hit by gunfire, but employees and customers suffered minor injuries from shattered glass, police said.

Officers later located the unoccupied Maserati nearby with damage consistent with gunfire and shell casings inside. The vehicle was impounded as evidence. 

While police were still investigating, officers spotted the suspect returning to the area. He ran when he saw police but fell and was taken into custody.

Shortly afterward, a rideshare driver told officers the same teen had tried to steal his vehicle at gunpoint. The driver was able to get away and was not injured.

Police recovered a firearm in the area that investigators believe was used in the shooting.

The suspect was arrested on investigation of a felony assault and robbery and booked into juvenile detention. Detectives said additional weapons charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

