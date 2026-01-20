Lexie Adzija's short-handed goal helps lift Seattle Torrent to 6-4 win over Sceptres

article

The Brief Lexie Adzija scored Seattle's first short-handed goal, giving the Torrent the lead for good in a 6-4 win over the Sceptres. It's the highest-scoring game in the PWHL this season. Seattle went down 2-0 in the first period before rallying to tie by the end of the first period on goals from Hilary Knight and Hannah Bilka. Jessie Eldridge had a three-point game with a goal and two assists. Julia Gosling and Megan Carter also scored for Seattle.



Lexie Adzija scored Seattle's first short-handed goal of the season in the third period to take the lead for good, and the Torrent beat the Toronto Sceptres 6-4 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

The expansion Torrent set the franchise's single-game record for goals (six) and tied for the most in the PWHL this season. The 10 combined goals were the most in a PWHL game this season. Minnesota and Seattle combined for eight goals — the previous high — in the Frost's 6-2 win Jan. 11.

Jessie Eldridge had a goal and two assists and Hannah Bilka added a goal and an assist for Seattle (4-1-2-5). Hilary Knight. Julia Gosling, and Megan Carter, who played 19 games for Toronto as a rookie last season, also scored for the Torrent. Carter’s goal — the first of her career and the first by a Seattle defender this season— made it 5-3 with 14:34 left in the game. Corinne Schroeder had 31 saves.

Blayre Turnbull, Jesse Compher, Kali Flanagan and Natalie Spooner each scored a goal for Toronto (4-1-3-6), which beat Vancouver 2-1 in overtime Saturday at home to snap a four-game losing streak. Raygan Kirk had 27 saves.

Turnbull opened the scoring 78 seconds into the game and Compher added a goal to give Toronto a 2-0 lead less than three minutes in.

Flanagan scored her first goal of the season with 9:30 remaining in the second period to make it 3-3.

Toronto: The Sceptres visit Vancouver on Thursday.

Seattle: The Torrent play Vancouver at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday as part of the PWHL’s Takeover Tour.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

