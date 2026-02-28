University of Washington retires jersey of legendary Detlef Schrempf

A legendary Husky-turned-Supersonic was honored Saturday in Seattle as the University of Washington officially retired his no. 22 jersey.

The university's Department of Athletics honored both the legacy and influence of Detlef Schrempf. He recently helped raise the 12 flag alongside other Seattle icons ahead of the 2026 NFC Championship game, and eventual Seahawks Super Bowl win.

Schrempf's #22 will join Welp and previously retired men's basketball jerseys, Isaiah Thomas, Brandon Roy and Bob Houbregs on Feb. 28., 2026.

The university released the following statement in late 2025 upon announcing that both Schrempf and Christian Welp would see their jerseys retired.

What they're saying:

"The story of Washington basketball cannot be told without Christian Welp and Detlef Schrempf," said Director of Athletics Pat Chun. "Both were pioneers of international basketball, elevated the game globally, and had exceptional careers on Montlake. We look forward to honoring their impact and celebrating their lasting place in UW history later this season."

Schrempf was a two-time Pac-10 All-Conference selection and finished his four-year career with 1,449 points, which ranks 18th all time, according to the University of Washington Department of Athletics' website.

SEATTLE, WA - MAY 1: Detlef Schrempf #11 of the Seattle Supersonics dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals as part of the 1998 NBA Playoffs, played on May 1, at the KeyArena in Seattle, Washingto Expand

He was a rising college basketball star through the mid-1980s. This notoriety garnered him a first-round draft pick, eventually being selected 8th overall by the Dallas Mavericks, later playing six seasons for the Seattle Supersonics.

Schrempf was previously inducted into the Husky Hall of Fame in 1995. The star player may have been born in Germany, but has made a life for himself and his family in Washington for decades. He remains in Seattle where he raises his two sons with his wife Mari.

