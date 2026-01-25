Who raised the 12 flag at Sunday's NFC championship game Rams vs. Seahawks

The Brief Jody Allen raised the 12 Flag at Lumen Field ahead of the Seattle Seahawks’ NFC Championship game, continuing the team’s pregame tradition honoring fans. The appearance carried historical significance, as Paul Allen raised the flag during the Seahawks’ previous NFC Championship games in 2006, 2014 and 2015. The Seahawks kept the flag raiser secret until kickoff, a tradition that fuels anticipation among fans before major home games.



Jody Allen raised the 12 Flag at Lumen Field on Sunday, carrying on one of the Seattle Seahawks’ most recognizable traditions ahead of the team’s NFC Championship game.

The pregame ritual honors the Seahawks’ fansf and is performed before every home kickoff. The team traditionally keeps the identity of the flag raiser secret until moments before the ceremony.

Allen, the chair of the Seattle Seahawks, stepped into the role as the team returned to the NFC Championship for the first time since 2015.

What the 12 Flag tradition represents

The 12 Flag is a tribute to Seahawks fans and their impact on home-field advantage at Lumen Field.

In 1984, the Seahawks retired jersey number 12 to honor the fans, recognizing them as an integral part of the franchise.

"The 12th Man flag raising is just so important to all of us. And the fact that the team recognizes the importance of the fans in that way," said Anna Peterson, president of the Seahawkers Booster Club.

A tradition rooted in Seahawks history

The 12 Flag was raised for the first time on October 12, 2003, by 12 original season ticket holders. Since then, the honor has been given to a wide range of guests, including Seahawks legends, athletes, community heroes and first responders.

Past flag raisers have included Seahawks great Cortez Kennedy, former Seattle SuperSonics All-Star Detlef Schrempf, Basketball Hall of Famer Sue Bird, Tuskegee Airman George Hickman, and first responders from the Oso landslide.

"We all want to be there to see it for every game. We all speculate who it’s going to be," Peterson said.

The Seattle Seahawks 12th Man Flag at Lumen Field during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

Connection to past NFC Championship games

Jody Allen’s appearance carried historical significance for longtime fans.

In previous NFC Championship games at home, her brother, former Seahawks owner Paul Allen, raised the 12 Flag in January 2006, 2014 and 2015. In each of those seasons, the Seahawks went on to win the NFC title.

Paul Allen died in 2018. Sunday marked the team’s first NFC Championship appearance since his passing.

Fans react to Jody Allen raising the 12 Flag

In the days leading up to the game, fans openly discussed the possibility of Allen raising the flag.

"I am agreeing with some of the chatter that I would love to see Jody Allen," said Anna Williams, a member of the Seahawkers Booster Club. "And it would be pretty cool to see Paul Allen’s face up there because, of course, we all owe him so much for saving our Seahawks."

Others had floated different possibilities ahead of kickoff.

"I think maybe we’re talking about Marshawn Lynch!" Peterson said. "Lots of speculation that it could be Pete Carroll. I would love nothing more. Maybe it was Mike McDonald who was talking about if it were up to him, it would be Ken Griffey Jr. every time."

Who is Jody Allen?

Jody Allen is a businesswoman, philanthropist and the chair of the Seattle Seahawks. As the younger sister of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, she served as the CEO of Vulcan Inc. for nearly three decades.

Following her brother’s passing in 2018, she became the executor and trustee of his multi-billion-dollar estate. In this role, she took leadership of the Seattle Seahawks and the Portland Trail Blazers, while also overseeing the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation.

Under her ownership, the Seahawks have continued their legacy as one of the NFL's most stable and successful franchises, leading up to Sunday’s NFC Championship appearance.

What’s next for the Seahawks

With the 12 Flag raised, the Seahawks turned their focus to the NFC Championship matchup, with a Super Bowl berth on the line.

"It definitely feels like there’s a cohesion between all the players and the coaches," Williams said. "One game away from the big dance."

