Avalanche warning issued for parts of WA Cascades

The Brief An avalanche warning is in effect in parts of the Washington Cascades from Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. Heavy rain on recent snow is expected to trigger large, wet avalanches, especially in the west slopes near Highway 2. Officials advise avoiding avalanche terrain; some areas like Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass are not included in the warning.



The Northwest Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for parts of the Washington Cascades due to heavy rain falling on deep snow.

The avalanche warning is in effect from Tuesday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m. to Wednesday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m.

An Avalanche Warning is now in effect for the Western Slopes of Cascades Tuesday night through Wednesday due to heavy rain on snow. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What we know:

The area at risk of an avalanche is the West Central zone, which encompasses the west slopes of the Cascades south of State Route 20 and north of I-90. This includes the Mountain Loop Highway and mountains near Highway 2 on the west side of the Cascades.

The warning zone does not include the Mount Baker area, Stevens Pass or Snoqualmie Pass. The area with the highest avalanche danger is near the Mt. Baker Snoqualmie National Forest.

Avalanche Forecast By Zone for the Washington Cascades on March 17, 2026. (Northwest Avalanche Center)

Large and wet avalanches are expected due to rain falling on the recent snow that accumulated during last week's winter storm. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

More information can be found on the Northwest Avalanche Center website.

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