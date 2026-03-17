Arrest made in Seattle killing of two students near Rainier Beach High School

The Brief A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 30 killing of two students near Rainier Beach High School in Seattle. Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes held a press conference at the SPD headquarters Tuesday afternoon. Despite there being an arrest, Barnes said the investigation remains open and are encouraging tips from the public.



A suspect connected to the Jan. 30 killing of two students near Rainier Beach High School was arrested Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Police investigate a deadly double shooting in Seattle's Rainer Beach neighborhood. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes held a news conference at SPD headquarters at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

What we know:

According to Barnes, the suspect in custody is a juvenile male. Because this arrest and investigation involve a minor, laws prevent police from publicly disclosing details about the individual or how detectives identified and apprehended them.

Barnes also noted that, although an arrest was made, the investigation remains ongoing and encouraged the public to contact SPD with any information that could assist detectives in the case.

What you can do:

The Seattle Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

The backstory:

On Friday, Jan. 30, at around 4 p.m., two teenage students were shot and killed in what police believed was a targeting shooting. The incident happened on Rainier Avenue South and South Henderson Street, near Rainier Beach High School. The suspect ran from the scene.

The victims were later identified as 17-year-old Traveiah Houfmuse and Tyjon Stewart, both enrolled in Seattle Public Schools.

Following the shooting, Seattle Public Schools emailed families and staff.

"It is with profound heartbreak that I share the devastating news of the death of two teenagers believed to be Seattle Public Schools (SPS) students, who were tragically shot at a bus stop near South Shore PreK-8 today after school. The district is working with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) to confirm all details," the email said in part.

"In moments like these, we are reminded of the fragility of life and the senselessness of violence. Please keep your loved ones close and find strength and comfort in one another." — Seattle Public Schools

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson also responded to the shooting on social media, mourning the loss of the two victims.

Further details about the arrest and investigation were not immediately available.

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes speaks about the fatal shooting of two Rainier Beach High School students. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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