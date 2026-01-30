2 shot, killed at bus stop in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood

The Brief Two people were shot and killed near a bus stop in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood on Friday afternoon. The shooting happened near Rainier Beach High School, and police are searching for a suspect while the area remains blocked off. Investigators have not released details about what led up to the shooting, and no arrests have been made.



Seattle police are investigating after two people were fatally shot in the Rainier Beach neighborhood on Friday.

What we know:

It happened around 4 p.m. at a bus stop on Rainier Avenue South and South Henderson Street, near Rainier Beach High School.

Police presence at Rainier and Henderson in South Seattle. (SDOT)

Police are still actively searching for a suspect. This is believed to be a targeted shooting, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The victims were described as two young men, possibly teenagers.

Henderson Street remains blocked as police continue to investigate the scene.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police investigate a deadly double shooting in Seattle's Rainer Beach neighborhood. (FOX 13 Seattle)

One officer sustained a leg injury after tackling a man with a knife who crossed the crime scene tape.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what led up to the deadly double shooting.

Seattle Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information regarding the incident to contact them at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

