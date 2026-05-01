Thousands rally in Seattle for May Day 2026

The Brief Thousands of people rallied throughout Seattle for May Day. The history of May Day dates back 140 years to American workers' rights movements. The focus of this year's rally included concerns regarding ICE and the federal administration.



Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Seattle on Friday to mark May Day, continuing a 140-year tradition of advocating for American workers' rights.

While the day is rooted in labor history, this year’s participants also focused on immigration reform and opposition to current federal policies including the US's involvement in multiple wars.

The Seattle events were part of a broader regional mobilization, with similar May Day rallies held in Tacoma, Lynnwood, and Olympia.

Expanding the Fight for Labor and Immigration

What they're saying:

Participants at the rally spoke on how modern workers' rights are inseparable from immigration issues and international concerns.

Many demonstrators voiced specific opposition to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the current presidential administration’s handling of immigrant labor.

Protesters gather at Cal Anderson Park for May Day 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

"We are fighting for a better quality of life for all people who work for a living and resisting the federal administration’s attacks on immigrant workers," said Katie Garrow with MLK Labor.

Other attendees called for more economic shifts, including higher wages and the abolition of ICE. Some marchers expressed a general dissatisfaction with the country's current trajectory, citing the influence of the "billionaire class" as a primary concern.

Protesters at Cal Anderson Park for May Day 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Moving Beyond the Protest

While the energy at the rally remained high, many organizers and participants stressed that a single day of marching is only the beginning of a larger movement.

"Protests are an extremely important first step to be able to start building towards the kind of organization that is needed, but protesting is not enough," said Daniel W with International Socialists Alternative Revolutionary.

For many in the crowd, the next step involves political action. Demonstrators noted that achieving their objectives requires electing officials who will directly represent their interests in office.

Protesters in Seattle on May Day 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Call for Unity

Despite the variety of causes represented at the rally—ranging from labor disputes to opposition to global conflicts—the central theme of the day was solidarity.

Participants noted that the diverse groups gathered in Seattle must remain organized to influence policy. "If we fight together we are stronger," said Silvia Gonzalez of Casa Latina. "We have to fight together as one."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Students, security guard stabbed at Foss High School in Tacoma, WA

Tacoma, WA police seek owner of 363 Hot Wheels cars found in trash bag

White supremacist gang founder gets life for 'vicious' 2023 killings

Marysville Police investigate homicide after woman’s body found in trash

Meteor lights up the night sky over western Washington and British Columbia

Shots fired near Seattle mayor Katie Wilson's press conference

Nearly 50 Pierce County, WA businesses shut down following fire safety inspections

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.