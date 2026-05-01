May Day in western Washington: What to know about scheduled rallies, marches

The Brief Workers across the Puget Sound region are gathering Friday for May Day to advocate for labor rights and mark International Workers' Day. Rallies and marches are scheduled throughout the day in Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia and Lynnwood.



Thousands of people across western Washington are gathering Friday for rallies and marches to mark May Day and advocate for labor rights.

Labor events planned across Puget Sound

What we know:

May Day, also known as International Workers' Day, is a day dedicated to recognizing and fighting for labor rights. Several organizations have scheduled events across the region:

Seattle: Workers are meeting at Cal Anderson Park at noon for a march starting at 1 p.m. Later, hospitality workers will march at Pioneer Square at 4 p.m.

Olympia: The Thurston-Lewis-Mason Central Labor Council is hosting an event at Sylvester Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. featuring music and activism.

Tacoma: A coalition of nearly 40 labor unions and community organizations will gather at Theater Plaza on Broadway at 4 p.m.

Lynnwood: A visibility event is planned from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. along the sidewalks near the Lynnwood Convention Center.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear which specific labor unions or community organizations are included in the coalition of 40 groups gathering in Tacoma.

Timeline:

Events begin at noon in Seattle and are expected to continue through 6:30 p.m. in Lynnwood.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Meteor lights up the night sky over western Washington and British Columbia

Shots fired near Seattle mayor Katie Wilson's press conference

Nearly 50 Pierce County, WA businesses shut down following fire safety inspections

Shaboozey's Seattle set hitting Paramount Theatre in October

Credit agency puts WA on notice reporting a negative financial outlook

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.