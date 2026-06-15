What to know before biking to Seattle's FIFA World Cup 2026 match days

If you are not watching the FIFA World Cup at home and instead heading down to the stadium, SODO, or Pioneer Square for the match itself, or watch parties, there are a few things the city is doing to ease travel in and out of the downtown area.

During match days, you cannot bring your bicycles on Sound Transit light rail cars or on Sounder trains. This allows more room for visitors and residents moving in big crowds along the lines around Seattle during the World Cup.

Where to put your bike on match days in Seattle

The good news : There are some city programs and recent improvements put in place to ease inconveniences for people walking, biking, or rolling to the match areas.

First, there will be free bike valet service during match days. This will be located at South Dearborn Street and 1st Avenue South. There you will be able to use BikeLink lockers and bike rooms to store your bikes.

How to take rideshare bikes and scooters to Seattle matches

The city has created more than 200 new parking corrals for scooters and bikes from companies like Lime and Byrd. Those taking a ride into the downtown core are encouraged to use the designated spaces to free up space on sidewalks for pedestrians.

New parking corrals are installed across Seattle for rideshare bikes and scooters (Source: Seattle Department of Transportation)

Ahead of the World Cup, Lime announced they would deploy many more bikes, scooters, and gliders to Seattle. A report from Geekwire reveals that the company has 15,000 units in a Seattle warehouse to handle the demand surge in June and July.

This includes 7,000 scooters, 4,000 LimeGliders, 3,300 Gen 4 e-bikes and 700 of its new LimeBikes, according to the tech publication. They also said Lime employees will be in the stadium area to help end rides if people lose cell service in the crowded area.

Pedestrian zones for FIFA World Cup matches in Seattle

In Pioneer Square, there will be streets closed to car traffic to offer more space for walking crowds on match days. For example, on Seattle's first-ever match day, June 15, the designated roads will shut down at 8 a.m. and remain closed until two hours after the end of the match.

The closures will include portions of South Jackson Street, 2nd Avenue South, South King Street, Occidental Avenue South, 1st Avenue South, South Washington Street, South Royal Brougham Way, Yesler Way, and 3rd Avenue South.

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Here's where to watch World Cup games at all hours in Seattle

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