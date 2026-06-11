'Summer of Soccer' brings upgrades to Sound Transit

The Brief Sound Transit is upgrading select stations and trains for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Link light rail services will be increased on match days, and will now run every eight minutes. Bikes and scooters will not be allowed on Link or Sounder trains on Seattle match days.



Sound Transit has launched several upgrades to its services in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With the city hosting six games at Seattle Stadium, Sound Transit will begin increasing services, upgrading user accessibility and more on match days.

What we know:

Bikes and scooters are prohibited on Link or Sounder trains on 2026 FIFA World Cup Seattle Stadium match days.

Riders with bikes or scooters are encouraged to use the BikeLink services to get to the station. BikeLink lockers will be free on match days.

Riders will hear messages from former U.S. Women's National Team and Seattle Reign FC player Megan Rapinoe, and former Seattle Seahawks player Doug Baldwin throughout the Sound Transit system.

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Station Upgrades

International District/Chinatown

All escalators and elevators are now in service.

Additional ORCA readers have been placed at the station entrances.

An accessible waiting area has been added to platforms.

Westlake

Information kiosks on the station mezzanine will be reopened and staffed during the World Cup.

An accessible waiting area has been added to platforms.

Stadium and Pioneer Square

An accessible waiting area has been added to platforms.

All stations will have increased signage, directing visitors to Sea-Tac Airport and Seattle.

Good Maps – the in-station navigation app – is now available in 25 languages in all 1 and 2 Line light rail stations.

Train Upgrades

Depending on the originating direction, trains will begin calling out Sound Transit's ‘preferred stations’ for going to Seattle Stadium.

Soccer ball and stadium icons will appear on the overhead displays as trains enter Stadium and Pioneer Square stations. An accessible icon will be displayed on trains entering International District/Chinatown station.

Service Updates

Link light rail 1 Line and 2 Line services will be increased on match days. Trains will run every eight minutes from 6 to 1 a.m., with trains arriving every four minutes from International District/Chinatown station.

Tacoma's T Line will extend service for evening matches, and will run trains every 12 minutes on match days to accommodate Sounder passengers at Tacoma Dome Station.

Sounder game trains will be added for the six matches hosted at Seattle Stadium. Sounder commuters are encouraged to check timetables as some schedules will shift to accommodate increased World Cup match traffic.

The following matches will have altered services on Sounder trains:

Monday, June 15 (Belgium vs. Egypt), Friday, June 19 (USA vs. Australia) and Wednesday, June 24 (Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar) — 12 p.m. Kickoff

The Sounder special event train from Lakewood via Tacoma will depart at 9:26 a.m. and will stop at all stations to King Street Station.

The special event train from Lakewood via Tacoma will depart at 9:26 a.m. and will stop at all stations.

Train 1518 departing from Lakewood at 10:11 a.m. will be canceled.

Trains bound for Everett will depart one hour after the match concludes.

Trains bound to Lakewood and Tacoma will follow the normal S Line schedule.

Friday, June 26 (Egypt vs. Iran) — 8 p.m. Kickoff

The N Line special event train will depart from Everett at 5:45 p.m.

The S Line special event train will depart from Lakewood at 5:16 p.m.

Both return trains will depart one hour after the match concludes.

Monday, July 6 (Teams TBD) — 5 p.m. Kickoff

The N Line special event train will depart from Everett at 2:20 p.m.

The S Line special event train will depart from Lakewood at 2:26 p.m.

Both return trains will depart one hour after the match concludes.

Seattle to Lakewood S Line Train 1519, normally scheduled at 4:55 p.m., will be canceled.

For more information about summer transportation in Seattle, visit the Sound Transit website.

The Source: Information in this article is from Sound Transit.

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