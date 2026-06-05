Space Needle transformed with soccer ball design ahead of FIFA World Cup

The Brief The top of the Space Needle has been given a soccer ball design to celebrate the world's largest sporting event coming to Seattle. "The Space Needle is one of the most recognizable landmarks on the planet. Seeing it reimagined as a soccer ball sends a powerful message that Seattle is ready to welcome the world," CEO of SeattleFWC26 Peter Tomozawa said in a statement. Seattle-based Long Painting Company was tasked with executing the design for the roof of the Space Needle.



With the FIFA World Cup set to get underway next week, the Space Needle is now dressed up for the occasion.

The top of the Space Needle has been given a soccer ball design to celebrate the world's largest sporting event coming to Seattle.

"With just days until the world arrives in Seattle, this activation captures the energy building across our region," said Peter Tomozawa, CEO of SeattleFWC26, in a statement. "The Space Needle is one of the most recognizable landmarks on the planet. Seeing it reimagined as a soccer ball sends a powerful message that Seattle is ready to welcome the world."

The backstory:

Seattle-based Long Painting Company was tasked with executing the design for the roof of the Space Needle.

"This is more than a paint project," said Jonathon Holca, general manager at Long Painting. "Our team understood from day one that we were helping create a moment that would be seen around the world. We're incredibly proud to play a role in turning the symbol of Seattle into a symbol of the world's game."

The process of converting the Space Needle was documented through drone videography, time-lapse photography, and capturing of behind-the-scenes footage of the project.

The design will remain atop the Space Needle throughout the World Cup. The first match held in Seattle will be between Belgium – the ninth-best team in the world via FIFA rankings – and Egypt on June 15. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Space Needle and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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