Ichiro Suzuki to headline alumni Home Run Derby for Seattle Mariners during 50th season celebration

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The Brief The Mariners will host an alumni Home Run Derby on August 7 as part of their weekend of festivities to celebrate 50 years as a franchise in Major League Baseball. The event will see Ichiro Suzuki headlining the group of participants, Jay Buhner and Nelson Cruz as team captains, and Ken Griffey Jr. as commissioner of the event. It will take place after the team's 6:40 p.m. game with the Tampa Bay Rays. In addition to Suzuki, six more former Mariners are scheduled to participate in the event: outfielders Mike Cameron and Stefan Romero, infielders Ryon Healy and Bucky Jacobsen, catcher Austin Nola, and pitcher Ryan Rowland-Smith.



The Seattle Mariners will host an alumni Home Run Derby on August 7 as part of their weekend of festivities to celebrate 50 years as a franchise in Major League Baseball.

The event will see Ichiro Suzuki headlining the group of participants, Jay Buhner and Nelson Cruz as team captains, and Ken Griffey Jr. as commissioner of the event. It will take place after the team's 6:40 p.m. game with the Tampa Bay Rays.

"It’s always great being back in Seattle, but the 50 Seasons celebration is going to be on another level," Buhner said in a statement. "I think I can speak for all of our players, past and present, when I say this city and these fans are special. It's going to be awesome to have all the guys back in town for the weekend, and hopefully our derby participants can put on a good show to start things off on Friday night."

In addition to Suzuki, six more former Mariners are scheduled to participate in the event: outfielders Mike Cameron and Stefan Romero, infielders Ryon Healy and Bucky Jacobsen, catcher Austin Nola, and pitcher Ryan Rowland-Smith. Participants are subject to change.

Nola currently serves as the bullpen coach for the Mariners. Healy and Rowland-Smith are a part of the team's broadcast, and Jacobsen is a morning show host on Sports Radio KJR.

Romero played three seasons for the Mariners from 2014-16, and then played five seasons in Japan for the Orix Buffaloes and Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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