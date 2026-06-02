Seattle Mariners hit three home runs, beat Mets 8-3 for eighth straight victory

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The Brief Patrick Wisdom, Jhonny Pereda and Julio Rodríguez each homered for the Mariners, and Logan Gilbert struck out eight over 5 ⅓ innings as Seattle beat the New York Mets 8-3 for an eighth straight win. Widsom – playing in place of a nicked-up Josh Naylor – cranked a changeup beyond the Seattle bullpen in left field for his first home run as a Mariner, and Pereda added a three-run blast in the fifth inning. Eduard Bazardo forced a pair of double play balls, and Cooper Criswell struck out three as the duo combined to clear the final 3 ⅔ innings in relief of Gilbert.



The Seattle Mariners didn't need extra innings heroics to keep their winning streak rolling.

Patrick Wisdom, Jhonny Pereda and Julio Rodríguez each homered for the Mariners, and Logan Gilbert struck out eight over 5 ⅓ innings as Seattle beat the New York Mets 8-3 for an eighth straight win.

The Mariners scored runs in five consecutive innings and had traffic on base throughout the game.

Huascar Brazobán started the game as an opener for the Mets before handing off to Jonah Tong after the first trip through Seattle's lineup. But before he left the contest, Widsom – playing in place of a nicked-up Josh Naylor – cranked a changeup beyond the Seattle bullpen in left field for his first home run as a Mariner for a 2-0 Seattle lead.

Tong took over for Brazobán with two outs in the second inning, allowing three hits and a walk.

Carson Benge was about the only New York hitter to find success against Gilbert. Benge battled through a 10-pitch at-bat with Gilbert to lead-off the game before ultimately striking out. However, the lengthy fight gave him plenty of looks at Gilbert's arsenal.

Benge crushed a hanging cutter from Gilbert deep to right field for a two-run home run that tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the third.

A pair of defensive errors from the Mets in the third inning put Seattle back out front.

Marcus Semien was unable to hold a line drive from Randy Arozarena and threw the ball away after dropping the catch as Arozarena raced into second base on the error. Similarly, first baseman Mark Vientos was unable to snag a line drive from Luke Raley – the very next batter – as the ball slipped free down the right field line as Arozarena scored to give the Mariners a 3-2 lead.

The Mariners loaded the bases against Tong in the fourth inning, but managed just a lone run on a sacrifice fly from Rodríguez that made it a 4-2 game.

Then in the fifth, Cole Young and Wisdom singled to put a pair of runners on with two outs. Pereda battled through a nine-pitch at-bat with Tong before blasting a three-run homer into the Mets bullpen on a cutter that didn't cut. It was Pereda's second career home run and gave the Mariners a 7-2 lead.

The Mariners scored five runs – four earned – against Tong on five hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

Benge tagged Gilbert again, driving a fastball to center for his second home run of the night to trim the lead to 7-3 in the top of the sixth inning. Gilbert would exit a few batters later, allowing three runs – all from Benge home runs – on four hits with a walk and eight strikeouts.

Rodríguez immediately restored the five-run cushion in the bottom half of the inning. Rodríguez hit a moonshot into the Mets' bullpen on a looping curveball from Cionel Pérez to make it an 8-3 game.

Eduard Bazardo forced a pair of double play balls, and Cooper Criswell struck out three as the duo combined to clear the final 3 ⅔ innings in relief of Gilbert.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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