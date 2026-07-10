West Seattle Summerfest becomes city’s first fully reusable major festival

The Brief The 44th annual West Seattle Summerfest is making history as the first major Seattle festival to go completely single-use waste-free, mandating that all food vendors use reusable dishware. In a partnership with Seattle Public Utilities and Bold Reuse, roughly 65,000 reusable items are in rotation, which vendors say cuts down on their business expenses while helping the environment. Festival-goers return items to purple stations where volunteers assist them; the dishware is then gathered, industrially washed and sanitized, and restocked for vendors to reuse throughout the event.



One of Seattle’s biggest and most beloved summer traditions is back this weekend, but attendees will notice a major, historic change as they order food.

The 44th annual West Seattle Summerfest kicked off Friday afternoon in the West Seattle Junction.

"The entire community comes out for it," said Stacie Woods, Marketing and Events Director for the West Seattle Junction Association. "It’s something that’s been really beloved for a long time."

While the event is traditionally known for its vibrant mix of live music, shopping, and local food, this year’s festival is making history as the only major festival in Seattle to go completely single-use waste-free.

"So, everywhere you go, you should always see reusable items, and we just have to continue to train our community to put them in the bins," said Woods.

In a massive sustainability push, organizers are officially making single-use plastics a thing of the past by replacing disposable plates, bowls, forks, spoons, and cups with sustainable alternatives.

"We truly believe in the environment and this wonderful world that we live in, and we want to keep it here," said Woods.

West Seattle Summerfest

Launching a ‘reuse revolution’

This year's green milestone is powered by a partnership between the festival, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU), and Bold Reuse. Together, they have placed roughly 65,000 reusable items into rotation for the weekend.

While the program has been trialed at the festival in limited capacities over the past three years, this marks the first time that participation is strictly mandatory for every single food vendor on site.

"It’s one thing to divert waste, but preventing it is really what we want to be aiming for," said Gwen Batholowmay, Reuse Seattle program leader for Seattle Public Utilities.

Batholowmay noted that going entirely reusable actually simplifies things for hungry festival-goers, eliminating the guesswork often associated with modern waste sorting. "It makes it a lot easier for patrons to figure out where their dishes go, because they don’t have to be confused by one cup being compostable and one not," she said.

Good for the planet, good for business

For local vendors, the transition away from paper and plastic trash has been a welcome change. Ayekha Muhanji, owner of Kenyan Kitchen, said the program is a win-win.

"Obviously, as a business owner, it cuts down on costs and expenses," Muhanji said. "But not only that, it’s just better for the environment, and for people it’s more convenient."

West Seattle Summerfest (FOX 13 Seattle)

How it works

Festival-goers won't have to look far to return their items. Highly visible, purple "return dishware" stations have been placed throughout the festival grounds, alongside volunteers to help patrons sort their waste.

The process mimics a traditional restaurant experience:

Scrape: Patrons are asked to scrape any leftover food scraps into designated compost bins.

Return: Dishes, cups, and utensils are dropped off at the purple stations.

Wash & Repeat: The collection is gathered by staff, sent through an industrial wash and sanitization process, and immediately restocked for vendors to use again.

Setting a new standard

Organizers hope the massive undertaking serves as a proof-of-concept for the rest of the Pacific Northwest, proving that large-scale community events can successfully ditch single-use plastics without sacrificing convenience.

"We’re building a reuse revolution," Batholowmay said. "We want it to be ubiquitous and easily recognizable. And we want to reduce litter and not have to use single-use materials anymore."

If you go:

What: 44th Annual 44th Annual West Seattle Summerfest

Features: Live music, shopping, art, and food vendors

Where: West Seattle Junction

When: Friday through Sunday; the event wraps up Sunday at 5:00 PM.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Husband of pregnant wife killed in Seattle sues King County homeless authority

Businesses in Seattle’s Little Saigon hit breaking point over drugs, crime

'Pop Tart' the whale is free again after US-Canada joint rescue mission

Seattle bus driver gets lost on route with passengers on board

WA Senate Republicans ask governor to halt climate policies driving gas prices up

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.