Seattle Kraken sign Victor Östman, Ville Ottavainen to one-year deals

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The Brief The Seattle Kraken signed goaltender Victor Östman and defenseman Ville Ottavainen to one-year contracts worth $850,000, the team announced on Friday. Östman and Ottavainen were both restricted free agents who had been tendered contract offers by the Kraken ahead of the start of free agency. Östman, Ottavainen and Mackie Samoskevich were each restricted free agents for Seattle that have since signed new deals with the team. Forward Jacob Melanson is now the only restricted free agent who was tendered by the team that has yet to sign a new contract.



The Seattle Kraken signed goaltender Victor Östman and defenseman Ville Ottavainen to one-year contracts worth $850,000, the team announced on Friday.

Östman and Ottavainen were both restricted free agents who had been tendered contract offers by the Kraken ahead of the start of free agency. The contracts are two-way deals, which provide split salaries at a lower rate if they're playing in the AHL.

The backstory:

Östman, 25, has spent the last two seasons professionally with the Kraken organization, appearing primarily with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks in 2024-25, and the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds in 2025-26. Östman has made two appearances in the NHL with the Kraken – one in a relief effort in his debut against the Utah Hockey Club in April 2025, and his first career start against the Colorado Avalanche last April. Östman made 33 saves on 35 shots against Colorado in a 2-0 loss.

In 36 games for Coachella Valley, Östman posted a 17-15-3 record with a ,906 save percentage and 2.81 goals against average, along with two shutouts last season.

Ottavainen, 23, has spent five seasons in the Kraken system after being selected in the fourth-round of their inaugural draft class in 2021. A native of Oulu, Finland, Ottavainen has appeared in just one NHL game, playing 14 minutes in a 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on April 15, 2025.

Ottavainen has spent three full seasons with the Firebirds, appearing in 193 career games with 14 goals and 52 assists for 66 career points. He's also appeared in 36 career AHL playoff games, recording a goal and eight assists.

Östman, Ottavainen and Mackie Samoskevich were each restricted free agents for Seattle that have since signed new deals with the team. Forward Jacob Melanson is now the only restricted free agent who was tendered by the team that has yet to sign a new contract.

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The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Kraken and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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