Seattle Kraken select Chase Reid with 7th overall pick in NHL Draft

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The Brief The Seattle Kraken selected Sault St. Marie defenseman Chase Reid with the seventh-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Reid, 18, is the first defenseman taken in the first-round of the NHL Draft by the Kraken in their six years in the league. Corey Pronman of The Athletic had Reid rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in the entire draft class. Multiple outlets had Reid as the top defensive prospect. Reid had 18 goals and 30 assists in 45 games with the Soo, including three goals and three assists in 10 playoff games for the Greyhounds.



The Seattle Kraken selected Sault St. Marie defenseman Chase Reid with the seventh-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Reid, 18, is the first defenseman taken in the first-round of the NHL Draft by the Kraken in their six years in the league. Reid is a right-shot blueliner who is an offensive-first defenseman capable of piling up points.

In two years with the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL, Reid scored 25 goals with 88 assists in 84 regular season games. This year, Reid had 18 goals and 30 assists in 45 games with the Soo, including three goals and three assists in 10 playoff games for the Greyhounds.

Corey Pronman of The Athletic had Reid rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in the entire draft class. Multiple outlets had Reid as the top defensive prospect, ahead of Daxon Rudolph (No. 4 - Buffalo), Alberts Šmits (No. 5 - NY Rangers), and Carson Carels (No. 6 - Calgary).

Here's Pronman's scouting report on Reid:

Reid is a talented defenseman with a lot of offensive tools. He has the speed, hands, vision and shot to generate chances and be a leading scorer for an NHL team. Reid can create in transition and off the blue line with his feet and creativity, showing high-end improvisation skills. Reid isn't overly physical, but he works hard enough and makes plenty of stops due to his reach, feet and compete level even while playing an aggressive style of play offensively. He projects as a major minutes NHL defenseman who can run a first power play.

Reid is committed to move to the NCAA ranks next season to play at Michigan State University. He instantly becomes the highest-rated defensive prospect in Seattle's system, moving ahead of last year's second-round pick Blake Fiddler.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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