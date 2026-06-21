Seattle Kraken reach agreement with Bobby McMann on six-year deal

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The Brief The Kraken reached an agreement with Bobby McMann on a six-year extension worth $5.75 million a year. The top expiring free agent for Seattle, McMann, 30, will be under contract with the Kraken through the 2031-32 season. McMann scored 10 goals with four assists over 18 games played for Seattle after being acquired at the trade deadline, part of a career-high 29 goals for the season combined with his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs.



It's been a busy Sunday for the Seattle Kraken.

After acquiring Mackie Samoskevich in a trade with the Florida Panthers, the Kraken reached an agreement with Bobby McMann on a six-year extension worth $5.75 million a year.

The top expiring free agent for Seattle, McMann, 30, will be under contract with the Kraken through the 2031-32 season.

"Re-signing Bobby was a priority this summer," general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. "He made an immediate impact in our lineup with his size, speed and goal scoring. There's a lot to love about his game. We're thrilled he wants to call Seattle home for years to come."

The Kraken acquired McMann in a deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline in March, sending a 2026 fourth-round pick, and a conditional 2027 second-round pick. After needing a week to get immigration issues sorted, McMann had two goals and an assist in his debut in Vancouver as he was terrific down the stretch for the Kraken. McMann scored 10 goals with four assists over 18 games played for Seattle, part of a career-high 29 goals for the season combined with his time in Toronto.

"It starts with the support of ownership straight on through management and the eagerness to get better there," McMann said, via Geoff Baker of the Kraken's website, on his decision to re-sign with the team. "And then it’s also the younger assets they have with draft picks and players that are coming up that can be impact players in a couple of years.

"I think that those were all convincing factors," he said. "And there’s the side of it where I’m starting to be a bit of an older player, a bit of a veteran in a league where I can somewhat fill the role on the leadership side of it. The mentorship side of it. That gets me excited. That I can have a part in shaping the organization, shaping younger players and pushing it in a direction that’s winning hockey."

McMann seemed to enjoy his time with the Kraken, joining his new teammates for a golf trip after the season ended and posting experiences in Seattle well after the season was over.

McMann appeared in 200 career games with Toronto over parts of four seasons before being traded to Seattle. He had 54 goals and 37 assists for 91 points during his tenure with the Maple Leafs, though he didn't truly find a full-time role until the 2024-25 season. He played four years at Colgate University before going undrafted and signing with the Maple Leafs. He worked his way up from the ECHL to the NHL and now slots into a projected top-line role with the Kraken.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Kraken and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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