Seattle Kraken partner with Sportsology Group to conduct audit of hockey operations

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The Brief The Kraken have partnered with the Sportsology Group to perform their external audit of their hockey operations department. Sportsology is being tasked with reviewing the team's hockey operations, including, organizational structure, communication and decision-making processes, player development, amateur and professional scouting, analytics integration, coaching, roster construction and more. Sportsology lists the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards and a handful of MLS teams as being clients on their website.



The Seattle Kraken have partnered with the Sportsology Group to perform their external audit of their hockey operations department.

"We have partnered with the Sportsology Group, an external advisory firm specializing in organizational performance and operational strategy for professional sports franchises," a Kraken spokesperson said in a statement. "Our process with Sportsology is underway now and they are working in parallel with our own annual end-of-season review."

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Per the team spokesperson, Sportsology is conducting a full assessment of all areas of hockey operations including, organizational structure, communication and decision-making processes, player development, amateur and professional scouting, analytics integration, coaching, roster construction philosophy, sports science and medical support, overall resources and the alignment between the NHL and AHL levels of the organization.

Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke volunteered the team's plans to hire an outside entity to conduct an audit of hockey operations toward the end of the season.

"We were feeling really good about the team and that was a really hard period of time," CEO Tod Leiweke said last month of the end of the season. "None of us were happy, and I've said that before. But we're going to put this adversity to good use, and we are going to examine exactly where we are in this journey. And the goal is not just to make the playoffs. The goal is to build a long-term winning team. And as Jason said, I think the pieces are in place, and I think our ownership feels that. We've got to add to those pieces. We've got critical pieces in place. We've got to add and push this to another level.

"We are going to examine and turn over every rock, no stone unturned, to get this team kicked to another gear."

Sportsology Group is led by executive chairman Mike Forde, who was the director of football operations for Chelsea FC for six years before founding the consultant group. Sportsology lists the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, Washington Commanders, Crystal Palace FC, Joe Gibbs Racing) and a handful of MLS teams (FC Cincinnati, LAFC, Chicago Fire, Inter Miami FC) as being clients they've worked with.

Per their website, Sportsology Group says they are "a leading provider of premium knowledge, strategic advisory, and operational support in the sports industry. Our expertise is focused on franchise owners, global leagues and federations, and Institutional Investors, driving success and fueling transformative growth. We are dedicated to empowering sports organizations to create and own their future."

"Sportsology have been a key partner in helping our organization move to the next level, especially during our transition to LA," Rams general manager Les Snead said in a testimonial on Sportsology's website. "Their vast experience working with elite teams – from owners, front office, and coaches – across the world really helped us gain a competitive advantage as we built our vision for the future of the franchise."

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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