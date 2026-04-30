Jessica Campbell set to leave Seattle Kraken to pursue other NHL coaching opportunities

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The Brief Kraken assistant coach Jessica Campbell will be exploring new coaching opportunities across the NHL after two years on the bench in Seattle, the team announced on Thursday. "As Jessica’s current contract expires, she has expressed her desire to explore other coaching roles across the League and we support her in this process," general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. Campbell spent four years in the organization, with two at AHL Coachella Valley and two with the Kraken. Campbell became the first woman to become a full-time assistant coach in the NHL.



Kraken assistant coach Jessica Campbell will be exploring new coaching opportunities across the NHL after two years on the bench in Seattle, the team announced on Thursday.

"As Jessica’s current contract expires, she has expressed her desire to explore other coaching roles across the League and we support her in this process," general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. "Jessica has been an important member of our coaching staff for the past four years, demonstrating deep knowledge and a unique ability to connect with and develop players. We respect her decision and believe strongly in her as a coach in this league."

Campbell joined the Kraken organization as an assistant coach for the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the AHL in 2022, and followed head coach Dan Bylsma to Seattle when he was named head coach of the Kraken for the 2024-25 season. Campbell became the first woman to become a full-time assistant coach in the NHL.

Campbell was tasked with helping to run the team's power play units during her first season with the team under Bylsma, assisted by Bob Woods.

Bylsma and Woods were let go by the franchise after just one season. While Campbell remained with the team, she shifted to a more supporting role for new head coach Lane Lambert. Campbell worked as a skills coach for the players and served as the contact on the bench to the team's video room during games.

Additionally, video analyst Adam Purner posted on his LinkedIn account that his time with the Kraken is also over after just one season.

Purner joined the Kraken last year after three seasons working for the Hershey Bears – the AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals.

It's unclear if either move is a direct result of the Kraken's offseason audit or if the moves were made independent of that process.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Kraken and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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