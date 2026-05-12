Suspect IDs sought in Issaquah, WA attempted break-in

The Brief Surveillance video shows two suspects attempting to break into an Issaquah condo garage early Monday. The break-in failed after the homeowner installed a deadbolt following a previous burglary. Police are asking for help identifying the suspects, who were captured on camera.



Surveillance video from an attempted burglary at an Issaquah condominium complex is highlighting the importance of reinforced home security after suspects failed to pry open a garage door secured with a deadbolt.

The backstory:

The attempted break-in happened around 4 a.m. Monday at the Summerhill Condominiums near the Issaquah Highlands.

Surveillance video of two suspects in an attempted break-in in Issaquah

Video from the scene shows a suspect attempting to force open a garage door. The suspect was unable to get inside because the homeowner had installed a deadbolt on the door.

The surveillance clip shows a second suspect standing next to him. As the pair walk away, one of the suspects briefly looks back toward the camera, giving a view of his face.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Surveillance video of suspects in an Issaquah attempted break-in

The homeowner installed the surveillance cameras and upgraded the door with a deadbolt after burglars broke into the home in January.

What you can do:

The Issaquah Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s non-emergency number at 425-837-3200 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by texting the info through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or at P3Tips.com.

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