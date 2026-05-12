What are the symptoms of hantavirus? Here are the most common signs

The Brief Public Health – Seattle & King County announced Tuesday that three local residents were potentially exposed to the Andes type of hantavirus linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship. While one person is being monitored at a national quarantine center in Nebraska, the other two were exposed on a flight near an infected passenger and currently remain asymptomatic at home. Health officials and the CDC noted that while there is no specific treatment for the virus, anyone experiencing early symptoms like fever and muscle aches following potential exposure should seek immediate medical attention.



On Tuesday, Public Health – Seattle & King County announced that three King County residents were possibly exposed to the Andes type of hantavirus connected to the MV Hondius cruise ship.

What we know:

Two of the local residents were on a plane near a sick cruise ship passenger who later tested positive for the virus. Those two residents are currently at home and show no symptoms. A third resident, who was a passenger on the MV Hondius, is being monitored at a national quarantine center in Nebraska

What we don't know:

It is unknown when the specific exposure occurred or how long the residents will remain under official monitoring before being cleared.

What are the symptoms and signs?

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hantaviruses cause two syndromes, hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) and hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS).

Hantaviruses found in the Western Hemisphere, including the United States, can cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS). The most common hantavirus that causes HPS in the United States is spread by the deer mouse.

It is severe and can be a deadly disease that affects the lungs.

Symptoms of HPS usually start to show 1 to 8 weeks after contact with an infected rodent.

Early symptoms can include:

Fatigue

Fever

Muscle aches, especially in the large muscle groups like the thighs, hips, back, and sometimes shoulders

About half of all HPS patients also experience:

Headaches

Dizziness

Chills

Abdominal problems, like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain

Four to 10 days after the initial phase of illness, the late symptoms of HPS appear.

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Patients might experience tightness in the chest, as the lungs fill with fluid.

Hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome is a disease that affects the kidneys. The CDC said symptoms usually develop within 1 to 2 weeks after exposure and in rare cases, they may take up to 8 weeks to develop.

Initial symptoms include:

Intense headaches

Back and abdominal pain

Fever/chills

Nausea

Blurred vision

Later symptoms include:

Low blood pressure

Lack of blood flow (acute shock)

Internal bleeding (vascular leakage)

Acute kidney failure, which can cause severe fluid overload

Anyone with potential exposure should contact a physician immediately. According to the CDC, there is no specific treatment; however, patients should receive supportive care, including rest, hydration and symptom management.

The Source: Information in this story came from the CDC and Public Health-Seattle and King County.

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