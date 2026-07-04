Seattle weather: Fourth of July sunshine, 80s Monday

The Brief Following a cloudy start, skies are parting for Fourth of July festivities. The good news keeps rolling in, with a warming trend on the horizon for next week. Red flag warnings remain in effect as summer weather keeps fire dangers high across the state.



The Fourth of July featured pleasant summer weather across western Washington. Morning clouds gave way to afternoon sunshine, helping temperatures climb into the mid-70s—right around average for Independence Day.

Conditions also remained dry, and partly cloudy skies were expected for Seattle fireworks displays later this evening, making for great viewing weather across the region.

What's next:

Looking ahead to Sunday, there will be a few morning clouds before plentiful afternoon sunshine returns. High temperatures will once again reach the mid-70s, continuing the comfortable holiday weekend.

Seattle weather remains pleasant closer to home, while central and eastern Washington will face critical fire danger under a Red Flag Warning this afternoon and evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warming temperatures next week

The warmest day of the forecast will arrive on Monday as highs climb into the low 80s. It will be a toasty afternoon for the USA vs. Belgium match at Seattle Stadium at 5 p.m., so anyone attending the game or heading to outdoor watch parties should remember to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade when possible.

Seattle weather stays dry, so bring water, sunscreen, and dress for the summer warmth. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will ease back into the upper 70s on Tuesday before settling into the mid-70s for the remainder of the week. A few showers could develop over the mountains on Wednesday, but most lowland communities will likely remain dry. Beyond that, the forecast will stay dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds through the rest of the seven-day outlook.

Seattle weather then cools back into the 70s with mainly dry conditions for the rest of the week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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